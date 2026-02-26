Conor Murray: After Paris, I expected a big response against England, but nothing like this

I’ve never seen so many people leave Twickenham so early. After Paris, I expected a big response against England. Nothing like this. Last Saturday was as close as I’ve seen to a complete performance.

The narrative spins one way then the next. All of a sudden, the Ireland rugby team is no longer stuck in the recent past. Putting 42 points on the Twickenham board silenced the increasing din of negativity around Andy Farrell’s squad.

Not much will have changed internally. Not much has changed in my mind either.

Calls for a radical overhaul were not only premature, they were unnecessary. Farrell, his staff and the players deserved more respect and a little patience from the “keyboard warriors”.

The group was already in flux. There had been retirements in key positions. You don’t just replace a presence like Peter O’Mahony. Or Johnny Sexton. It takes time for others to fill the gap.

The depth chart was put under enormous strain by injuries, particularly at loosehead prop, and the chatter around outhalf had turned toxic.

To finish this Six Nations with a Triple Crown, after what transpired against France, would be a serious achievement.

That is the aim now.

The way Ireland dismantled England turned the page on the 2023 World Cup and points the group towards the 2027 tournament in decent shape.

That’s the neatest narrative. It’s not the same team any more. The Ulster players have seen to that. Stuart McCloskey is a central figure now, who continually powers over the gainline. How he hunted down Marcus Smith, so late in the game, was a moment everyone still inside the stadium will remember.

England's Marcus Smith breaks with the ball during the Six Nations match between England and Ireland. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

One of the main reasons for the abiding success of Irish rugby is down to the selectors ignoring provincial rivalries. But the game is in good health when Ulster are supplying men like McCloskey, a top-end winger in Rob Baloucoune and Nick Timoney, who has been a force off the bench.

None of the external noise matters to the players. Ireland’s game plan did not come off the rails against France. They paid a huge price for a collective lack of accuracy.

I could see the “intent” in the opening exchanges at Twickenham. England misfired. Their lineout could not get off the ground. But Ireland never allowed them settle into any semblance of their power game.

Some early carries and shuddering hits had me elbowing Rob Kearney in the stand. Ireland, to a man, were switched on. We knew a special day was unfolding before our eyes.

Nobody foresaw all 15 starters hitting their straps. And refusing to let up. When England piled into them early on, the defence held. We then cut them open at will. In Twickenham. You cannot talk this performance up enough.

Joe McCarthy was the “physicality leader” I previously wrote about him needing to be. The sheer size of Joe means he should be able to mix it with all-comers. But the way he swam through an early English maul was pure dominance.

this is a great piece of play by McCarthy. Watch the back lift by Genge - releases Itoje causing the gap that McCarthy goes through. #ENGvIRE (power lift disadvantages?) pic.twitter.com/6I73Dxw5ff — Brett Igoe (@brettruganalyst) February 23, 2026

I’m certain Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Beirne were not dropped for Italy. Three Test matches in three weeks demands astute player management.

Farrell nailed his selections. Van der Flier looked fresh in direct competition to Tom Curry. Remember, Curry was picked ahead of Josh for the Lions’ Test series. Only one winner at openside last weekend.

Gibson-Park looked like the best scrumhalf in the world. He was two seconds ahead of everyone for his try. And in everything he did. The referee, the crowd, the opposition, and even some of Jamison’s team-mates were caught cold by his rapidly processing brain.

I worked closely with Gibson-Park ever since he qualified to play for Ireland in 2020. One time at training, a loose forward dunted him in a non-contact drill. Jamo followed him around until he exacted revenge. Chilled fella off the pitch, he has a sharp edge on it.

Against Italy, I suspect, Gibson-Park knew he was being held for England. Also, Craig Casey had earned a start. But his reaction off the bench changed the tempo of that game. He controlled everything at Twickenham. It was an all-time great performance by an Irish player.

That is not to take away from Jack Crowley. The 10 shirt is his for the rest of the championship. It helps that both his scrumhalf and inside centre are in outrageous form.

Outhalf remains the toughest gig. I used to run in the position midweek when we had a 6-2 split on the bench. Even if a team is playing off nine, the outhalf has to manage every attack, organise where to deploy bodies and switch up plans in a split second. You have to find your touch, kick your goals and you cannot be a defensive liability.

Crowley did more than enough to be driving the bus against Wales and Scotland.

I do feel for Sam Prendergast. To go from starting 10 to watching your team-mates beat England from the couch is incredibly tough. Sam will come again. Ciarán Frawley might keep the reserve spot for Wales next Friday, but the Nations Championships starts this summer with games against Australia, Japan and the All Blacks at Eden Park when his skill set will be needed.

Competition for places is right where Farrell wants it to be. By introducing flankers like Cormac Izuchukwu and Cian Prendergast, a response was sought from men like Beirne and Jack Conan. He got it.

The beauty of a fallow week after a famous win is it can be celebrated properly. The release valve in the Ireland dressingroom would have been palpable. You come home, take a few days off before returning for a mini-camp.

There is plenty to work on. Accuracy opens the game plan. The aerial duels, the breakdown and the lineout are purring again, but the scrum needs attention.

Lads will be feeling the physical exertion of Twickenham. Time to get the juices flowing again. Thursday’s session would have had plenty of bite. Jamison will be chasing after any forward who bumps off him. Nobody wants to hear Farrell questioning the “intent” of Irish players ever again.

The camp would have been steady and focused after Paris. Now the place will be buzzing. Bundee Aki is back.

This team hold themselves to higher standards than anyone on social media or the public at large would expect. Ireland have a piece of silverware in its sights. The Triple Crown used to be the Holy Grail. We should never turn our nose up at the opportunity.