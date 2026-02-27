Why Ireland’s absence of ski slopes is no barrier to success at the Winter Olympics

Interest in the Winter Olympics is never as high as it is for the Summer Games. But with allegations of cheating in curling, USA’s Ilia Malinin performing the now-legal backflip in figure skating and Ben Lynch becoming the first Irish skier to make a final, the Winter Games fairly caught the attention over the last few weeks.

Post-Cortina 2026, many people have come away knowing a little bit more about halfpipes and the fast, high-risk tiger lines of the slalom. They may also have found out that scraping against the wall in bobsleigh can lose a team their medal.

People learned that American skier Lindsey Vonn nearly lost her leg following a horrific fall in the women’s downhill. Those same people will have asked themselves if it was foolish, brave, insane or patriotic of Vonn to do the run, given she had torn the ACL in her left knee shortly before the competition began.

The answer to the question was a shrug. It’s the Olympic Games.

The Irish team have always been – and were again – a meagre offering to the gods of the ice and snow. The traditional route has seen athletes emerge from all corners of the globe to be welcomed into the bosom of Irish Olympism, with the best of them sent out to compete.

In Cortina, it was a team of four with Lynch (freestyle halfpipe), Cormac Comerford (alpine), Anabelle Zurbay (alpine) and Thomas Maloney Westgård (cross-country).

This Irish team had two fewer athletes than competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022, and one less than the teams in Pyeongchang 2018 and in Sochi 2014.

It was two athletes fewer than Vancouver 2010 and the same size as the team that competed in Turin in 2006.

A six-person Irish team competed in Salt Lake City 2002, where Tamsen McGarry became the first woman to represent her country in the winter Games and where Clifton Wrottesley just missed out on a medal in the skeleton, coming fourth.

Ireland's Anabelle Zurbay (second left), Cormac Comerford (right) , Ben Lynch (second right) and Thomas Maloney (rear left) arriving at Dublin Airport following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Six Irish athletes competed at the Nagano Winter Games in 1998 and six years earlier, at the Albertville Games, Ireland sent its first athletes to a Winter Olympics in a team of four.

Those born in the last century may remember 1992 and four-time summer Olympian in the javelin, Terry McHugh, pioneering the Irish bobsleigh in the first of his two Winter Olympics appearances.

Overall, Ireland have attended nine Winter Olympics, missing out entirely on the 1994 games, the first to be held in a different year from the summer Games.

The news of the proposed €190 million ice rink in Cherrywood came to more people’s attention during the recent Games. Adjacent to the M50, a private consortium has acquired a site to build an indoor facility with aspirations to start a Dublin ice hockey franchise and provide two Olympic-sized rinks with seating for 6,000.

The idea has drawn broad support, including from the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI). This is no surprise as countries have learned that for several of the Winter Olympic sports, snow and mountains are not required.

The planned ice hockey arena in Cherrywood, south Dublin.

Ireland is close to European countries that have snow and mountains, so winter athletes can take advantage of those conditions as required. Facilities and support is what Ireland needs.

In Cortina, the men’s British curling team won another silver medal. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen made history for Brazil by winning its first Winter Olympic medal with gold in the giant slalom, leading to “Samba-dancing skier makes Olympic history” headlines.

In the USA, the dominance in some states of ice hockey has driven the point home even harder that climate is only an obstacle if you want to make it one. The oldest and most prestigious professional sports trophy in North America is the Stanley Cup, which teams compete for in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Last year’s winner of the Stanley Cup was the Florida Panthers, an NHL franchise established in 1993, one year after Ireland sent a team to the Winter Olympics for the first time.

For a while, they shared a building with National Basketball Association (NBA) side Miami Heat. A warm, humid climate, Miami has an average temperature of over 25 degrees that shoots into the high 30s in summer.

Heat is no obstacle. The Florida Panthers also won the Stanley Cup in 2024, while the Vegas Golden Knights won it in 2023. They are, as they say on the tin, a team that play their home games in the T Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas strip.

Tampa Bay Lightning, another Florida-based ice hockey team, won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. So, in five of the last six years the premier ice hockey trophy in the world has been won by two clubs from a tropical climate and another based in the desert.

Reimagining our approach to the Games, with a focus on sending more athletes and competing for medals, will take something game changing like Cherrywood to happen. It will also need the importation of coaching expertise from abroad. It will take time and money, but it is achievable.

Citius, altius, fortius, frigidis.