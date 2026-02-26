Four Irish boxers guarantee medals at Strandja Memorial Tournament

Ireland’s Michaela Walsh (red) takes victory over Brazil’s Jessica Coutinho in the women's 57kg. Photograph: Inpho

Irish boxers have guaranteed at least four medals at the Strandja Memorial Tournament, Europe’s oldest international boxing competition, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Michaela Walsh, Gráinne Walsh, Caitlin Fryers and Niamh Fay each won their quarter-final contests as four of their team-mates lost out just before the medal stages.

Michaela Walsh ensured at least bronze in beating Brazil’s Jessica Coutinho by unanimous decision.

The double Olympian and two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist opened the bout in a relaxed fashion on the back foot, outlanding her opponent with crisp jabs and straight rights.

After sweeping the first round on the scorecards, the second saw the Belfast native repeat the feat, landing multiple clean shots.

Holding an unassailable lead, Walsh steered clear of danger in the final round, adding another international medal to her collection a month after securing a record 14th national title last month January.

World bronze medallist Gráinne Walsh also took victory by unanimous decision, seeing off Brazil’s Hazel Krishna Franco Santos to make the 65kg semi-finals.

Walsh won the first round clearly, landing combinations and heavy hooks at short range. Her domination continued in round two, with the Tullamore fighter landing the cleaner blows, especially with her power punches.

Walsh showed caution in the last round, protecting a healthy lead, but it made no difference to her win.

Ireland’s Grainne Walsh (blue) in action against Armenia’s Elida Kocharyan. Photograph: Inpho

Belfast’s Caitlin Fryers earned a bronze medal on a split decision over Bulgaria’s Venelina Poptoleva at 51kg.

Fryers came out on the front foot, looking to cut off the ring and get inside the range of the tall southpaw.

Four judges awarded the opener to the Immaculata BC fighter, but she was forced to fight going backwards more often in the second as Poptoleva adapted.

The home fighter landed a couple of clean shots to finish the round as the referee stepped in to give Fryers a standing count.

That left the Irish boxer with ground to make up in the final session. Her left hook proved critical, finding the target throughout to earn a close win.

And Niamh Fay won a split decision against Uzbekistan’s Khumorabonu Mamajunova to guarantee a bronze at 57kg.

The Ballyboughal BC fighter, sporting distinctive yellow and pink socks, started sharply, but the Asian Under-22 champion clinched often at close range to sweep the cards in the first.

Before the second round, Mamajonova was warned not to hold, but the Uzbekistani boxer continued with the tactic and saw a point deducted.

The third saw more of the same, but Fay managed to land her shots effectively throughout the session as a final point deduction for Mamajonova sealed the bout for the Dubliner.

The four will compete in the semi-finals on Saturday, while Jobstown BC’s Josh Olaniyan will look to add another medal to Ireland’s tally on Friday.

He’ll box for bronze after his impressive 34-second stoppage of England’s Dimeji Shittu.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Olympian Jennifer Lehane from DCU BC, who lost out narrowly on a 3-2 split decision to England’s Lauren Mackie.

Fellow DCU fighter Terry McEntee and Belfast’s Jon McConnell saw their 70kg runs ended by unanimous decision, while Dean Clancy lost out at 65kg.