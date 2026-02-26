Rugby

Mike Prendergast to leave Munster at end of the season

Attack coach linked to role at Bath, reuniting with former Munster head coach Johann van Graan

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast ahead of the URC game against Cardiff at Thomond Park last October. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Thu Feb 26 2026 - 14:482 MIN READ

Munster senior coach Mike Prendergast will leave the province at the end of the season.

Prendergast joined Munster in 2022 – the season they won the 2022/23 URC title – after 10 years in French rugby, during which he held roles at Racing 92, Stade Francais, Oyonnax and Grenoble.

He also served as Ireland A head coach for last February’s win over England in Bristol and was an assistant coach for Ireland’s summer tour, taking wins over Georgia and Portugal.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon confirming Prendergast’s departure, the province said: “Hugely popular among players and staff, Munster Rugby are disappointed that Mike has decided to depart. However, the province wishes him and his family the very best for the future.”

Prendergast said it has been “an incredible honour” to coach the team he represented as a player, adding “this has been a very difficult decision”.

“I’ve been in lots of different environments coaching and playing over the years, but Munster will always hold a special place in my heart and it has been a really enjoyable four years,” he said.

“Working with the players and coaches has been an absolute pleasure but I believe now is the right time for a new challenge.”

Prendergast is reportedly set to reunite with former Munster head coach Johann van Graan at Premiership side Bath.

Munster’s general manager Ian Costello reiterated the provinces disappointment over losing Prendergast, he added: “We fully respect his decision and are incredibly grateful for the contribution he has made over the past four seasons.

“Both Mike’s coaching and his character have had a profound impact on our environment, and he played a key role in some of our most memorable moments in recent years.”

The sentiment was echoed by head coach Clayton McMillian, who described Prendergast as “a brilliant coach with a sharp rugby mind and an ability to connect with players in a way that brings the best out of them”.

“His contribution to our coaching group and to the wider environment will be a loss. While we are sorry to see him move on, I have no doubt he will thrive in whatever challenge comes next.”

The province said it will appoint “a suitable candidate in due course”.

