All-Ireland football championship: A complete guide to the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competitions

Sixteen counties are in the running for the Sam Maguire Cup as part of the All-Ireland series. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

How will the All-Ireland series work?

This year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will feature 16 teams.

Vying for the Sam Maguire under the new system will be the finalists from the four provincial championships, last year’s Tailteann Cup winners Kildare, and the seven top-ranked counties following this season’s National Football League who did not subsequently reach their respective provincial decider.

What counties are involved?

The eight counties that qualified by reaching their provincial final are: Kerry & Cork (Munster), Dublin & Westmeath (Leinster), Monaghan & Armagh (Ulster) and Galway & Roscommon (Connacht).

The seven top-ranked teams following the conclusion of the league (taking into account promotions and relegations) are: Donegal (first), Mayo (third), Meath (seventh), Louth (11th), Derry (12th), Tyrone (13th) and Cavan (14th).

Despite being relegated from Division 2 and having their Leinster campaign ended by Westmeath at the semi-final stage, Kildare had already guaranteed their spot in this year’s All-Ireland series by winning the Tailteann Cup last July.

Kildare celebrate with the Tailteann Cup front and centre after victory over Limerick in 2025. Photograph: Inpho

How were the first-round fixtures drawn?

The 16 counties were divided into two bowls, one containing all the provincial finalists, the other with the league-ranked counties and Kildare.

In an open draw held on May 4th, the eight provincial finalists (who will have home advantage in Round 1) were drawn against the counties in the second bowl.

What are the Round 1 pairings?

Dublin v Louth

Cork v Meath

Monaghan v Mayo

Westmeath v Cavan

Kerry v Donegal

Galway v Kildare

Armagh v Derry

Roscommon v Tyrone

When will the Round 1 fixtures be played?

The opening round of games will be played over two weekends at the end of May.

The Munster and Connacht finals will take place on Sunday, May 10th, so the four counties involved in those deciders (Kerry, Cork, Roscommon and Galway) will play their Round 1 games on the weekend of May 23rd/24th.

With the Leinster and Ulster finals due to be staged a week later, on Sunday, May 17th, the Round 1 games involving those four provincial finalists (Dublin, Westmeath, Monaghan and Armagh) will be played on the weekend of May 30th/31st.

Round 1: May 23rd/24th

Kerry v Donegal; Cork v Meath; Roscommon v Tyrone; Galway v Kildare

Round 1: May 30th/31st:

Dublin v Louth; Westmeath v Cavan; Monaghan v Mayo; Armagh v Derry

How will the rest of the All-Ireland series work?

There will be three rounds (well, technically four, that will make sense shortly) before the quarter-final stage.

The eight winners from Round 1 will go to Round 2A, where they will be drawn against each other in four fixtures. The four winners of those games will qualify directly for the quarter-finals and the losers will go to Round 3.

The counties who lose their Round 1 fixtures will go to Round 2B where they will be drawn in four fixtures. The four winners of those games will go to Round 3, while it’s the end of the line for the four losers.

2026 All-Ireland SFC format

Round 3 will have the four Round 2A losers drawn against the Round 2B winners, the winners of which will join the Round 2A winners in the quarter-finals.

In the quarter-finals, the four Round 2A winners will be drawn to play the Round 3 winners.

In all instances, the draws will first attempt to avoid repeating pairings from the provincial finals where possible, and secondarily any repeats of pairings from earlier rounds of the All-Ireland series.

When will those games be played?

Round 2A & 2B: June 13th/14th

Round 3: June 20th/21st

Quarter-finals: June 27th/28th

Semi-finals: July 11th/12th

All-Ireland Final: Sunday, July 26th

What about the Tailteann Cup?

Sixteen counties, with New York being added to a preliminary quarter-finals, will compete in the Tailteann Cup, which will largely follow the same format as the Sam Maguire competition.

The 16 teams are: Antrim, Carlow, Clare, Down, Fermanagh, Laois, Leitrim, Limerick, London, Longford, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

GAA president Jarlath Burns holding the Tailteann Cup, alongside representatives from each of this year's competing counties. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

How will that competition run?

Round 1 will have eight fixtures. As with the SFC format, the Round 1 winners go to Round 2A, the losers go to Round 2B. The Round 2A winners (slight caveat on that below) qualify for the quarter-finals, while the losers join the Round 2B winners in Round 3.

For the preliminary quarter-final involving New York, one of the four Round 2A winners will be drawn to play Ronan McGinley’s side, the winner of which will qualify for the quarter-finals.

What’s on offer to the winner?

In addition to a nice piece of silverware, the Tailteann Cup winners are also guaranteed a spot in next year’s All-Ireland series, come what may in next season’s league and provincial championship. Had it not been for their Tailteann Cup victory last year, Kildare wouldn’t be in reckoning for Sam Maguire this summer, so it’s certainly worth something.

When will those games be played?

Round 1: May 9th/10th

Round 2A & 2B: May 23rd/24th

Round 3: June 6th/7th

Preliminary quarter-final: June 6th/7th

Quarter-finals: June 13th/14th

Semi-finals: June 20th/21st

Tailteann Cup Final: Saturday, July 11th