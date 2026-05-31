How agreeable are you?

I’m agreeable, although I have certain standards and ways of doing things. What would other people say if I weren’t in the room? I think they would say I’m a bit pernickety but fair.

What is your middle name and what do you think of it?

My middle name is Maria, and I don’t think of it at all very much, but seeing as you ask, I like it. I think it’s likely a homage to my two Aunt Marys, one of whom sadly passed away, and the other is very much hale and hearty.

Where is your favourite place in Ireland?

My favourite place would be where I’m from, which is Caravilla, near Hollymount, Co Mayo. We have a farm there, and my dad is big into horse breeding. I love going home to see the horses and to see my parents, obviously. My brothers are there, too. We have a large extended family around that area, my cousins, with whom I’d be very close. Like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, for me, there’s no place like home. I just wish I had the slippers to click and get me there quickly.

Describe yourself in three words

Hardworking, determined, caring.

When did you last get angry?

I’m slightly embarrassed to say that it was yesterday. I can’t abide bad drivers. I was coming to Stoneybatter, and there was a car parked in the middle of the yellow box. The guy was there for probably three minutes, although it seemed closer to 10 minutes. I like to get to places without being interrupted. The level of anger? Simmering and silently fuming.

What have you lost that you would like to have back?

My pony Sunshine. When I was maybe eight or nine, Sunshine died from colic, and I would say I spent a month crying. She was a Palomino, a distinctive Connemara-Welsh cross that won numerous shows. I thought she was the most magnificent, beautiful animal. Everyone did. It was the first time I’d ever seen both my parents crying. I’d love to see her again, just to see if she was as magnificent as we remember.

What is your strongest childhood memory?

The summers. They seemed endless and were filled with fun, adventure, ponies and mischief with my wild and wonderful cousins. We always remember the outings and the adventures we had, exploring places we shouldn’t have been, getting up to mischief, which I definitely won’t go into.

Where do you come in your family’s birth order, and has this defined you?

I’m the eldest of three, and I’d say I definitely had it the toughest because the two brothers that came after me got away with murder. I was under surveillance 24-7, it seemed, whereas they had more freedom. Seriously, though, being the eldest and female, you have an extra sense of responsibility or duty, and you’re more conscious of what your parents are experiencing. That shapes you into the person you are.

[ RDS show director: ‘To win a rosette at Dublin is a matter of pride’Opens in new window ]

What do you expect to happen when you die?

I’d love to believe there’s a heaven or a Valhalla-type experience, but rationality kicks in, and I’m like, is there really anything else? It isn’t necessarily true for everyone, but some people’s spirits and energies linger in the world after they’re gone. I think I’ve experienced that as well.

When were you happiest?

I’m most happy, most content, when I’m with my horses. They can cause you worry at times, but there’s nothing like being around them. They are majestic and are such a part of my life that I couldn’t be without them. There’s something very calming about being around them; in a way, you almost synchronise with them.

Which actor would play you in a biopic about your life?

Maggie Smith. I just love her. I could forever listen to and watch her one-liners as Lady Grantham in Downton Abbey.

What is your biggest career/personal regret?

I joined the RDS on work experience, never intending to remain here. I was doing a postgrad in marketing and advertising as a stopgap on my way to study veterinary in Budapest, which I was all signed up for. That’s more a fork in the road than a regret, however, because I love the work I do with the RDS, the RDS as a foundation and what it stands for.

Have you any psychological quirks?

I detest finding mistakes in documents. If we printed something or if it’s online, and I see something that’s wrong, grammatically incorrect, or that can be misleading, I’m like, arrgghh, God almighty.

The RDS Dublin Horse Show runs from Wednesday-Sunday, August 5th-9th. This year will mark the 100th Nations Cup event (aka the Aga Khan Trophy).

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea