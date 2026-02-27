Anglo-Irish rivalry being relevant again is good news all round for Cheltenham Festival

For the first time in a long time, the Cheltenham Festival’s famed Anglo-Irish rivalry promises to be relevant when National Hunt racing’s biggest week of the year kicks off on March 10th. A home team used to playing second fiddle is throwing its shoulders back and fancying its chances. There’s a new and defiant tone, and it suits the big Cheltenham picture.

Not that it won’t take some getting used to from an Irish perspective. John Bull feeling his oats is a look and sound that tends to generate a visceral response here. Filleting stereotypical gilet-clad ‘Hoorays’ shouting the odds with expensive accents has always been a national pastime. It’s partly why victory at Cheltenham traditionally meant so much.

A lot of history and resentment used to swirl around any Irish success in the backyard of the old colonial power. The roles were defined back then. Britain was the powerful bully because they were good at it. Ireland was the plucky underdog. That fitted too. And then, for the first time ever, the roles were reversed.

The last time British-trained winners outscored their Irish counterparts was in 2015. Of the 27 races up for grabs that year the home team edged it 14-13. In 2019 there was an unlikely equal division of the 28 races. Otherwise, it has been hopelessly one-sided, never more than the dramatic 23-5 rout in the Covid unreality of 2021. Last year the score was 20-8.

All of which can easily be dismissed as flag-waving affectation. The only teams that really matter in racing are combinations of individual horses, jockeys and trainers. The idea that a horse could be owned, trained and ridden by Irish people, and yet count as British purely because it’s stable is in Warwickshire rather than Wexford, might be the way things have always been done, but it’s no less odd for that.

Nevertheless, while the concept might be a trivial self-indulgence, there is a weight behind it that makes it far from irrelevant. If it wasn’t, there wouldn’t be such a renewed bounce in the step of a cross-channel racing sector.

Tired of applauding through gritted teeth those vast raiding parties from the other side of jump racing’s ecosystem, there’s a real sense of a unified effort to do better as a whole. Pride has been bruised too much. There’s more than a bit of bite to the renewed bulldog spirit.

Trainer Nicky Henderson during a gallops morning at Kempton Park Racecourse on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

“I think the English squad is definitely stronger than previous years, so I hope between us we can raise a bit of a fight. I think we can,” a defiant Nicky Henderson said this week.

The veteran old Etonian can seem an almost stereotypical figure, but to his credit he’s happy to play up to the flag-waving. After his top novice Old Park Star worked in public on Tuesday, he told media: “Just tell those friends of ours across the sea that you saw him and he’s flying, and they should stay at home!”

Playing things for laughs is one thing but there’s an edge to some of it that isn’t lost on anyone. It isn’t so long since the Prestbury Cup concept – racing’s version of golf’s Ryder Cup – was dismissed on both sides as an irrelevance. From an Irish point of view, such totting up seemed almost cruel; for the British, it was a straightforward embarrassment. But not any more it seems.

“The Irish will probably win the Prestbury Cup, but it might only be by two or three, not 15,” Ben Pauling, one of the rising stars in the cross-channel training ranks, predicted this week. “It’s important we keep trying to improve, buy better horses and stay competitive, because the whole sport needs us to.”

He’s not wrong about that. Any rivalry depends on each participant having a shot at winning. Federer-Nadal wouldn’t have captivated the tennis world if one consistently beat the other. The women’s game tried to promote the animosity between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in similar terms, but their results were just too one-sided to be credible.

Cheltenham needs a resurgent home team. Perhaps no one needs it more than the visitors. A ho-hum element that once would have been unthinkable has burrowed its way into Irish success at the festival. Some of that is down to Willie Mullins’s unparalleled dominance but not all of it.

What’s noticeable this time, though, is a Prestbury Cup concept that once seemed little more than a handy narrative structure for media types to frame such an enormous event, seems to have a lot more pertinence. The bookies still reckon it’s very short odds about an Irish win but at least they’re offering odds. For a while, it was barely worth their while to do so.

Increased bullishness on the other side of the water is just the sort of motivation any Irish side needs. A little needle always adds to any sporting occasion. It’s an intangible ingredient in the Cheltenham mix. But it’s welcome all the same.

Something for the Weekend

Doncaster’s ground looks like being unseasonably decent for Saturday’s big handicap chase and that could be crucial to Kelce (2.30pm). Neil Mulholland’s runner overcame a tendency to jump to his left when successful at Musselburgh a month ago. He is 7lbs higher in the ratings for that but is going in the right direction this time and should relish the forecast good going.

Kelso’s big race of the season is Saturday’s Morebattle Hurdle. Jet to Vegas (2.55pm) has a lot of weight but is back over flights after three starts over fences this season. He’s a course and distance winner at this meeting a year ago and his stable is coming back into form.