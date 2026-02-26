Drogheda United hit with away supporter ban and €15,000 fine following Oriel Park damage

Drogheda fans ahead of last Friday's game against Dundalk at Oriel Park. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Drogheda United fans have been banned by the FAI from attending the club’s next four away fixtures after flares were thrown on the Oriel Park pitch during last Friday’s Louth derby against Dundalk FC.

An Independent Disciplinary Committee of the FAI also imposed a €15,000 fine on the club, in addition to banning Drogheda supporters from all fixtures at Oriel Park for the remainder of the season.

Drogheda’s next four away games are against Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic, Derry City and Waterford.

A statement from the FAI issued on Thursday evening read: “Following the Premier Division fixture between Dundalk and Drogheda United on February 20th, during which a significant number of pyrotechnic devices were ignited and thrown resulting in an injury to a minor and substantial damage to Oriel Park, an independent disciplinary committee of the FAI has imposed the sanctions.

“Such conduct presents a serious and unacceptable risk to public safety, causes damage to facilities and will continue to result in disciplinary action.”

The FAI added: “These significant sanctions have been deemed necessary by the Independent Disciplinary Committee considering the magnitude of the incident.

“While this incident and the use of pyrotechnics are carried out by a minority of supporters, these unacceptable events cannot be repeated in future and have no place in the League of Ireland.”

On Sunday, the clubs issued a joint-statement condemning the scenes.

Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan, who was present at the match at Oriel Park, has paused State funding for astro pitches following the incident.

Asked about the funding this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Obviously people have to be very rigorous and focused and protecting their facilities. And this type of behaviour has to be stamped out.

“There’s no question about that, and clubs have responsibilities in that regard, but those who are operating well in my view, shouldn’t be punished.”

Drogheda have been contacted for comment.