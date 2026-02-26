Rugby

Saracens state ‘no offer has been made’ to Andy Farrell

Premiership club label media speculation ‘misguided’ and ‘disrespectful’

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Premiership side Saracens have denied that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been offered a role at the club, contrary to recent speculation.

Farrell is contracted with the IRFU up to the end the 2027 World Cup, but recent reports have linked him to a coaching role at the English club where he spent time as a player and coach. His son Owen also currently plays for the side.

However, Saracens moved to dismiss the rumours on Thursday, issuing a statement which described the speculation as “misguided” and “disrespectful”.

“Saracens would like to address recent media speculation linking Andy Farrell with a coaching role at the club,” the statement began.

“Andy has not discussed his future with anyone on the board or ownership group of Saracens and we can categorically state, despite numerous reports to the contrary in the press, that no offer has been made to Andy.

“Andy has long-standing and deep personal ties to Saracens. He represented the club as a player between 2005 and 2009 and remains closely affiliated with the club through his family, as the father of Owen Farrell, one of the most significant players in Saracens’ history and a current member of the squad.”

The club added: “The misguided reporting is disrespectful to Brendan Venter who will be assuming the DOR (Director of Rugby) responsibilities from Mark McCall at the end of the 25/26 season. It is also disrespectful to Andy and the IRFU.

“Given Andy’s close relationship with Saracens, the club looks forward to welcoming him to more home fixtures once the Six Nations Championship has concluded.”

