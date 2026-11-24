Town

8 Nicholas Avenue, Smithfield, Dublin 7

Felicity Fox, €475,000

This two-bed terraced house is modernised throughout and is within walking distance of the Four Courts and Dublin city centre. It underwent a complete renovation in 2010 when it was insulated, rewired and replumbed, with double-glazed windows installed and the attic converted. Extending to 68sq m (732sq ft), the ground floor is open plan, with a living space to the front and a kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar, and dining area to the rear. A courtyard provides space for outdoor seating and a cast-iron staircase leading to the first-floor terrace. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a modern shower room, while the attic room is used as an office. Ber B

Plus Contemporary fit-out throughout

Minus No side access

Wicklow four-bed

Country

Valleyview, Clonerkin, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

Sherry Fitzgerald Arklow, €499,000

This four-bedroom dormer bungalow is nestled amid the beautiful and tranquil countryside of south Co Wicklow. It will likely attract buyers looking for a home with a connection to nature, as it is set on almost an acre surrounded by densely planted towering trees. It is more spacious than its facade suggests, extending to 160sq m (1,722sq ft), with four bedrooms and a bathroom to the left of the entrance hall, an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom along with a utility and bootroom to the right, and a livingroom and a study on the upper level. The home is in good condition but would benefit from a cosmetic refresh in parts. It is fitted with solar panels and has a B Ber.

Plus Excellent energy rating in a beautiful setting

Minus Would benefit from a cosmetic refresh