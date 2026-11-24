You don’t have to know your birdies from your bogeys to appreciate the appeal of living beside a golf course. In fact, some of the best things about having one on your doorstep have very little to do with golf at all. There are the uninterrupted views, the mature trees, the welcome absence of a housing estate appearing over the back wall, and the comfort in knowing that your neighbours are unlikely to build an extension overlooking your kitchen.

Golf courses occupy some rather desirable stretches of Irish landscape, often on the fringes of towns and villages, or in locations where open space has become a luxury.

From coastal courses to suburban clubs and country house favourites, these properties make a compelling case for a home with a little more green around it.

And if you do fancy working on your short game, all the better.

The Old Schoolhouse, Old Head, Kinsale, Co Cork

Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, €495,000

Old School House, Old Head, Kinsale

One of the best-known links courses in the country, the Old Head in Kinsale, which opened in 1997, has played host to celebrities including Bill Clinton, Tiger Woods and, more recently, Bill Murray as part of his BBC show A Course Called Ireland. The Old School House on the coast road is ripe for renovation and is for sale on a 0.26-acre site with full planning permission for a 242sq m (2,605sq ft) house. Whether you like the idea of living by Garrylucas Beach or are keen to make some money renting out a house to visiting golfers, this part of Kinsale is spectacular with beaches all around, while the many bars and seafood restaurants are a short drive away. Ber G

4 The Glen, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

Hooke & MacDonald, €1.495m

4 The Glen, Mount Juliet Estate

The Mount Juliet Hotel in Kilkenny is renowned for its plush decor and high-end finishes, and 4 The Glen, located on the grounds of the estate, is not letting the side down. It is a detached four-bedroom, two-storey residence that overlooks the fourth fairway of the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course. CCH Architects made the most of the views when configuring the space with large picture windows throughout, along with double-height ceilings in the hall and livingroom. It is 335sq m (3,605sq ft) and comes with a fully fitted kitchen, breakfastroom, lounge, livingroom, utility, four bedrooms (three en suite), a balcony, landscaped gardens with barbecue area and parking space for several cars. Ber C2

684 The Garden Courtyard, The K Club, Straffan, Co Kildare

Coonan Property, €495,000

684 The Garden Courtyard, K Club

These apartments in the courtyard on the grounds of the K Club resort in Straffan were converted about 30 years ago. Number 684 is a two-bedroom apartment on the first floor with its own front door and a Juliet balcony overlooking the communal gardens. Set out over 76sq m (818sq ft), it is well presented for the sale. It comprises a hallway, livingroom/diningroom, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The K-Club is on 550 acres with its five-star hotel and not one, but two golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer. It hosted the Ryder Cup in 2006. Residents can avail of discounted rates to the spa and leisure facilities. Ber C

Coolroe, The Woods, Ballinclea Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, €2.95m

Coolroe, Killiney

Overlooking the second hole of the nine-hole course at Killiney Golf Club, Coolroe on Ballinclea Road makes the most of its position. An acre of grounds wraps around the house, allowing for 50 metres of road frontage and a private lawned garden to the rear with a terrace running along the house that looks out towards the golf course. It is a 1930s Art Deco home with large reception rooms on the ground floor that include a livingroom, kitchen and sittingroom. The first floor, which has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is a prime viewing spot if you want to keep an eye on the golfers below. Ber D2

29 Druids Court, Druids Glen, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow

Sherry FitzGerald, €480,000

29 Druids Court, Newtownmountkennedy

Situated within Druids Glen Resort, adjacent to the Marriott Hotel, this upgraded two-bedroom apartment has 87sq m (936sq ft) of living space that includes a spacious livingroom with vaulted ceilings and a large picture window overlooking landscaped grounds. The recently renovated kitchen has white fitted units with quartz worktops and direct access to a patio area. The principal bedroom is en suite, and the second double bedroom has built-in wardrobes and access to a separate bathroom. The apartment is surrounded by the resort’s mature and landscaped grounds, with the golf course just a walk away. Ber C3

Woodbrook Point, Shankill, Co Dublin

Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, from €540,000

Woodbrook Point, Shankill

If you’re after golf course views, the higher apartments at the new development of Woodbrook Point in Shankill may fit the bill. The scheme by Castlethorn of one- and two-bed apartments and two-bed duplexes is set out over four- and seven-storey buildings next to Woodbrook Golf Club. There are 78 apartments in total, with two duplexes and 16 apartments still available. Prices for the two-bedroom apartments are from €540,000 to €610,000 and the duplexes are from €560,000, with completions expected in January. Ber A