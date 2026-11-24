Address : 37 Mountainview Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €2,395,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Rathmines

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There’s a lot to like about Ranelagh’s Mountain View Road, which lies at the top of Beechwood Road. Many of its redbrick, semidetached houses are Edwardian and what is lovely about this stretch is that the design changes every couple of houses, as was customary at that time. It is a pretty road with the houses set beyond wrought-iron railings and its mature collection of trees.

Number 37 is an intriguing property, dating from 1910 and coming to market with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €2.395 million. It’s a turnkey, thoroughly renovated four-bed property with a B Ber. Bought in 2019 by the current owners for €1.85 million, it had been put through two renovations by the previous owners that considerably extended the footprint of the house, which now has an area of 239sq m (2,572sq ft), plus an attic space extending to 42sq m (452sq ft).

The first refurbishment extended the left side of the house, converting the garage and building upwards, adding to the size of the main reception room and the bedrooms overhead. The second renovation included a large extension to the rear of the house to create a kitchen, dining and living area wrapped around an internal courtyard; this extension also added a bedroom on the return.

The front door opens to an elegant hallway, which leads to a pair of formal reception rooms. The fireplace and chimney were taken out of the drawingroom with the extension, but a fine bespoke media unit takes its place. These rooms are completed with fine wide-plank flooring in French oak and impressive chandelier lighting. The second reception room has a limestone fireplace, Crittall doors to the hallway and another doorway with some steps down to the new kitchen.

This is a cleverly designed space, hived off into distinct areas, with banquette seating in the dining area, framed by a long window that gives on to the courtyard, with an old olive tree at its centre.

Polished terrazzo tiled flooring in a dark grey contrasts well with the blond ash floor-to-ceiling units in the kitchen and a large island, covered in a veined grey stone. Everything in the kitchen is seamlessly streamlined, with two larder pantry units, one with pocket doors.

A utility room lies off the kitchen and there’s also a storage room and a guest bathroom with industrial-style exposed pipes. Beyond the kitchen is a dual-aspect living area, with a window to the courtyard and another large window overlooking the garden, which is maintenance free, with faux grass, a tiled terrace, pleached bay trees and a large boiler house.

The first-floor return accommodates the new bedroom overlooking the garden and a fabulous bathroom – all the bathrooms and bedrooms were updated and renovated by the current owners. There are two more bedrooms on the first floor and the main bedroom suite is spread over three rooms, with a stunning en suite bathroom, a serene bedroom and a comprehensive dressingroom. An attic space replete with bespoke cabinetry sits on the top floor.

It’s a showstopping family home on a quiet residential street and comes with turnkey, neutral decor.. It is within 10 minutes’ walk from Ranelagh’s main thoroughfare and about five minutes to the Luas stops green-line stop at Beechwood.