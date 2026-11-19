9 Kelston Drive, Leopardstown Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€795,000, Hunters Estate Agent

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in an established Park Developments scheme just off the N11 QBC, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom midterrace house of 116sq m (1,248sq ft) comes for sale in move-in condition. The accommodation is southwest facing and light filled and is complemented by a large cobblelock driveway at the front and a private, low-maintenance rear garden. The property is convenient to Foxrock village, Stillorgan, Dunnes’ flagship Cornelscourt store and several local schools including Loreto College Foxrock. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent

7 Cloister Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin

7 Cloister Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€750,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Located just off Carysfort Avenue and within walking distance of both Stillorgan and Blackrock villages, this three-bedroom midterrace house of 97sq m (1,001sq ft) was recently fully and tastefully redecorated and is presented in showhouse condition. The accommodation features a bright, open-plan kitchen/diningroom with sliding doors leading to the patio at the rear. There are two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a single bedroom and family bathroom upstairs. Ber C

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

3 Weston Avenue, Weston Park, Lucan, Co Dublin

3 Weston Avenue, Weston Park, Lucan, Co Dublin

€545,000, Kelly Bradshaw

Positioned overlooking the communal green in an established development, this three-bedroom semidetached house, while in need of a cosmetic refresh, comprises light-filled and well-proportioned accommodation with a livingroom and diningroom connected by double doors at ground-floor level. There is a generously sized driveway and lawn at the front of the house and a large private garden to the rear. Weston Park is convenient to Lucan village, the N4 and the M50 motorway. Ber D

On View: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw

40 Fairfield, New Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

40 Fairfield, New Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€725,000, DNG

This newly built three-bedroom, end-terrace duplex extends to 128.5sq m (1,383sq ft) and is complemented by a southeast-facing balcony of 22sq m (237sq ft). The accommodation is presented in showhouse condition and includes a dual-aspect livingroom which is connected to the kitchen/diningroom by glazed double doors. The kitchen is fitted with a range of cabinetry, appliances, stone worktops and a peninsula island. Located within walking distance of Greystones town centre and Dart station, the property comes with two designated car-parking spaces. Ber A2

On View: By appointment at DNG

83 Allen Park Road, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

83 Allen Park Road, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€775,000, DNG

Situated within a short walk of Stillorgan’s shopping centre, the N11 QBC, and the Stillorgan Luas green-line stop, this three-bedroom semidetached house (110sq m/1,184sq ft), features two reception rooms at ground-floor level and a bright kitchen overlooking a 12m-long (40ft), south-facing rear garden, which offers room to extend the property, subject to planning permission. There is a landscaped garden to the front with a driveway providing off-street parking. Ber F

On View: By appointment at DNG