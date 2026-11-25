With cross-age teaching, students from different year groups would learn together in classes organised according to their CEFR level

In March 2002, European leaders met in Barcelona for a European Council summit. What was agreed at this meeting set in motion an ambitious vision in which all Europeans would be able to speak two languages, in addition to their mother tongue.

This initiative has become known as “mother tongue plus two” (MT+2).

More than two decades later, however, the plurilingual goal of the Barcelona Summit Agreement remains largely unrealised in Ireland. According to the 2022 census data, only 40 per cent of the population aged three and over can speak Irish. Of particular concern, only 10 per cent of those who indicated that they can speak Irish reported speaking it “very well”, with 55 per cent acknowledging that they do not.

Moreover, Eurostat data (2022) indicates that 37.5 per cent of Irish adults aged 25 to 64 can’t speak a foreign language. And, of the 62.5 per cent who do, when asked to self-assess their proficiency in their strongest foreign language, 21.7 per cent consider themselves proficient, 22.3 per cent good and 55.7 per cent basic.

This is compared with the EU average of 27.6 per cent proficient, 31.4 per cent good and 40.5 per cent basic.

These figures highlight the considerable gap between Ireland’s current levels of additional language proficiency and the ambition of the Barcelona Summit Agreement.

To realise the vision of MT+2, there needs to be a fundamental pedagogical shift in how additional languages are taught, learned and assessed at post-primary level – through two specific strategies:

1) implementing cross-age teaching;

2) replacing the State examinations with official exams aligned to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

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While what follows focuses primarily on modern foreign languages (MFLs), many aspects equally apply to Gaeilge.

The CEFR (2001), developed by the Council of Europe, is an internationally recognised framework describing language proficiency across six common reference levels: A1 and A2 (basic users), B1 and B2 (independent users), and C1 and C2 (proficient users). Each level can also be divided into sublevels, eg A1.1, A1.2 and A1.3.

Cross-age teaching

This strategy involves a significant departure from existing practices of grouping students for additional language classes. Under the current system, students are grouped by school year, with learners of markedly different proficiency levels often taught together and expected to follow the same syllabus and progress at broadly the same pace.

With cross-age teaching, students from different year groups would learn together in classes organised according to their CEFR level. For example, a second-year, third-year and fifth-year student working at A2.1 would attend the same class, with the syllabus, learning materials and instructional pace tailored directly to that proficiency level.

The key benefit of cross-age teaching is that it would allow teaching to be more closely aligned with students’ actual learning needs, serving both those who require additional time to consolidate their learning and those ready to progress more quickly.

The approach is underpinned by the Goldilocks Rule, which states that people experience peak motivation when working on challenges within an optimal level of difficulty – neither too easy nor too difficult, but just right for their level. By organising students according to their current CEFR level and dividing each level into manageable sublevels, students would be appropriately challenged, with the next rung of the CEFR ladder always within reach.

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It is important to emphasise that this strategy proposes “attainment grouping”, not “ability grouping”. With this model, students would be grouped according to their CEFR level at a given point in time (ie their attainment). They would have at least two opportunities annually, through assessments at the end of terms 1 and 3, to advance to a higher CEFR sublevel, eg A2.1 to A2.2.

CEFR-aligned exams

The second proposed strategy is to replace the current State MFL examinations (Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate) with official examinations aligned to the CEFR. In essence, strategy 1 would prepare students for their respective CEFR level, while strategy 2 would formally assess the extent to which they achieve the required standard at the corresponding level.

An inherent weakness of both the Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate additional language examinations is that neither exam is properly aligned with an internationally recognised framework for measuring language proficiency. Consequently, the grades provide no clear indication of a student’s actual level.

What does a Leaving Certificate H4 or an O2 grade tell us about a student’s competence in the language?

CEFR-aligned exams would address this lack of transparency. Students who pass these exams would receive an internationally recognised certificate, valid for life, confirming their proficiency level. The examination model would provide students, third-level institutions, employers and others with official certification of students’ language competences across all four skills – reading, writing, listening and speaking. Students would also know which CEFR level to progress to next, either in Ireland or abroad, thereby supporting lifelong language learning.

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To understand how this model could operate in practice, it is necessary to examine the time allocated to MFL tuition. Under the new Junior Cycle programme (First to Third Year), students receive a minimum of 200 hours, with a further 180 hours allocated during the Leaving Certificate programme (Fifth and Sixth Year). Based on these allocations and the recommended tuition hours for each CEFR level, students should be able to complete levels A1 and A2 during Junior Cycle, sitting a CEFR examination at A2 level in place of the Junior Cycle MFL examination. The additional 180 hours during the Leaving Certificate programme should allow students to complete level B1 and take a further CEFR examination at that level in place of the Leaving Certificate MFL examination.

Importantly, the proposed model does not restrict students to a predetermined CEFR examination level. For example, a student could sit an A1 or B1 exam instead of A2 at the end of Junior Cycle. Similarly, at Leaving Certificate level, a student could take an A2 or B2 exam instead of B1.

For Leaving Certificate points, students successfully passing a CEFR B1 exam would receive 100 points. For those students who reach an agreed threshold within B2, it is proposed that a bonus of 25 points be awarded. B2 represents the upper end of the independent user category, a highly desirable level where users can communicate confidently and effectively in the language.

Neither strategy suggests that achieving MT+2 is straightforward, nor that changing classroom organisation and examinations alone will solve every problem in language education. Implementation would require careful planning, appropriate timetabling, teacher support and engagement with international examination providers. These are practical realities, not insurmountable barriers. Indeed, my research indicates considerable support for the proposals among students, teachers, senior school management, parents and other stakeholders.

If Ireland is to realise the vision of mother tongue plus two languages, incremental adjustments to the existing system will not suffice; its very architecture needs restructuring. The ambition set out in Barcelona deserves fresh thinking, a willingness to challenge convention and the courage to embrace a fundamentally different approach to language education, one that will truly enable the next generation of learners to become plurilingual.

Edward Flynn.