Ministerial report cards: How did the new Cabinet perform in its first six months?

Micheál Martin and Simon Harris have presided over record spending in recent years and are now in correction mode. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/© RollingNews.ie

Six months after the 15 Government Ministers of the 34th Dáil were named, how have they been performing in their roles?

Micheál Martin (FF)

Taoiseach 6/10

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Micheál Martin, the great survivor of Irish politics, has been Fianna Fáil leader for 14 years, weathering the financial crash that ended other political careers in his party. He is now in his second stint as Taoiseach. He is hard-working and knowledgeable but can be testy and easily baited.

There is no question about his absolute authority within his own party. Still, there have been some big cock-ups since January. The saga over the speaking rights for the Michael Lowry group of Independent TDs was damaging, as was the long time it took to set up Oireachtas committees.

On a macro level, Martin and his fellow party leader in Government, Fine Gael’s Simon Harris, have presided over record spending in recent years. There is a strong correction this year, with much of the money from the Apple tax windfall, plus corporation tax, being put into the two new fiscal buffers. Critics say it may be too late. The next year should really test the Government and its political wherewithal.

Like many other leaders who have entered the White House this year, Martin looked at times like a deer in the headlights when he was in the Oval Office with Donald Trump on the St Patrick’s trip in March.

However, he and Harris have been far braver than most other EU states (with the exception of Spain) on the issue of Gaza.

Simon Harris (FG)

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence 5/10

Tánaiste Simon Harris. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Simon Harris had a tough general election last November and the party’s poll numbers under the Wicklow TD have struggled around 16 and 17 per cent, below the party’s 21 per cent election result and well below the high of 27 per cent last September, when Harris was still enjoying the boost from his March 2024 election to leader.

He is still highly visible when it comes to public and media exposure but his impact seems lower. Critics might say he should pursue less visibility and more substance. But keeping a low profile might not be in his nature given his hunger to dominate the airwaves and headlines.

As Minister for Trade, Harris has been active. He and Martin put huge emphasis on securing a 10 per cent tariff rate with the US, making the EU’s concession to the US on a15 per cent tariff harder to sell when it happened.

Like Martin, he has been unstinting in his criticism of Israel over the war on Gaza. His next immediate task will be to nuance the framing of the Occupied Territories Bill and decide what to do with services, now that an Oireachtas committee has recommended their inclusion in the legislation prohibiting trade with Israeli companies operating in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories.

James Browne (FF)

Minister for Housing 3/10

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

James Browne has had a dismal first six months. Yet, he could end up among the best performing at the end.

The Fianna Fáil politician had a reputation as a “doer”. As a junior minister, he steered through gambling legislation while withstanding intensive lobbying.

Housing is a different proposition. It’s where ministerial careers go to die. Browne has had setbacks: jumping the gun with his idea to appoint Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh as the housing “tsar”; the reform of rent pressure zones not fully thought through; and communication shortfalls.

He’s not the first new Minister to have a poor start – Heather Humphreys and Norma Foley come to mind.

The reason: he doesn’t shy from taking decisions. Recent ones include ditching a large public-private partnership (PPP) project, and league tables for local authorities’ performance in delivering social housing.

He has yet to prove he has clear focus and an understanding of the broader picture.

Being bold brings risk. There’s no in-between for Browne – it’s either big success or abject failure.

Dara Calleary (FF)

Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs 5/10

Dara Calleary, Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht. Photograph: Damien Eagers

The Fianna Fáil man is a competent politician who will have no difficulty running a super-efficient department with a huge budget such as Social Protection’s. And for a rural politician, the other side of his ministerial brief – Community, Rural Affairs and the Gaeltacht – has few downsides.

So far, he has been steady but unspectacular. He’s talked about tackling welfare fraud but then so did his predecessors and he will be the Minister who will make pension auto-enrolment a reality after months of delays.

There is full employment now. If there are rockier economic times ahead, he could bear some of the brunt of it. Already, the era of once-off payments is over, despite households in arrears with energy bills. There are many other areas of welfare that could be reformed. Does he have the appetite to fix those?

Martin Heydon (FG)

Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fishing and the Marine 6/10

Martin Heydon, Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fishing and the Marine. Photograph: John Ohle for Irish Times

The Fine Gael politician comes from a farming background, and having served his apprenticeship as a junior minister in the department, he is in the mould of a minister for agriculture. Smart and independent thinking, he has been assured in the role.

Agriculture is settled at the moment but there are clouds ahead. The nitrates directive exemption is on the line and Heydon will have to convince Brussels that Ireland’s record on water quality is improving. The tariffs will also have a big impact on dairy exports to the US – mainly Kerrygold’s – and to the drinks/whiskey industry. Heydon has been busy with trade missions to Korea and other countries to try to open up new markets. There is also a new round of Common Agricultural Policy negotiations about to commence.

Norma Foley (FF)

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality 5/10

Norma Foley, Minister for Children, Disability and Equality. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The Kerry TD has been largely low-key during her first six months in her new department.

Bringing down childcare costs and increasing provision was a huge issue in the election. There will be pressure on her to deliver.

Already she is tempering expectations on the time span to reduce the overall fee to €200 per month.

She handled the fallout over the Grace report well. But she faces ongoing issues with budget overruns at Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, its performance, the number of children in unregulated emergency accommodation and the agency’s failure to comply with court orders.

Helen McEntee (FG)

Minister for Education and Youth 6/10

Helen McEntee, Minister for Education. Photograph: Cate McCurry/PA Wire

The Fine Gael Minister had a mixed legacy at the Department of Justice but she is policy-centred and a reformer by instinct.

Education should suit her as the brief is wide; there are many issues with much scope to push through change. She has already engaged with the reformed curriculum for the Leaving Certificate, including the impact of artificial intelligence (AI); issued warnings to schools that don’t provide special education places; and has undertaken to address high absenteeism in schools in disadvantaged areas, amid a wider review of the DEIS programme.

She is promising to make a new national convention – the first in more than 30 years – the “largest national conversation on education in the history of the State” in the coming academic year.

She has promised to use “all levers” to ensure religious orders pay full redress once the new Commission of Inquiry into historical sex Abuse in certain schools has reported. It’s a promise that will be impossible to honour.

James Lawless (FF)

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science 4/10

James Lawless, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science

Lawless landed himself in hot water in June for stating Government policy that college fees would revert from €2,000 to €3,000 as there will be no cost-of-living package in the budget. He got clobbered, including from Fine Gael Ministers. It was a display of slight naivety.

The low mark reflects that uneasy start. Fees and budgets for third-level institutions will loom large during his term.

The big theme for him is improving research performance. That resonates with the wider imperatives for Ireland in addressing the threats posed by Donald Trump administration’s protectionist policies. If he succeeds, he will leave a strong legacy.

Patrick O’Donovan (FG)

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport. 6/10

Patrick O'Donovan, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Patrick O’Donovan can be abrasive in his manner and that doesn’t always endear him to some but he is effective. His predecessor, Catherine Martin, was strong on arts and culture but not on communications and sport. With O’Donovan it’s the other way around. People think he has no affinity with culture, but he has four years to prove them wrong.

Already, there have been controversies. He refused to sanction a new contract for Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly because of the council’s botched €7 million IT system. That seemed to blame the council when the reporting failures within the department were equally shocking. He has adopted a tough stance on RTÉ governance too. He become caught up last month in a very public row with An Post chief executive David McRedmond over media leaks out of Cabinet about the company’s finances. (O’Donovan denied he was the leaker.)

Peter Burke (FG)

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment 8/10

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Although only appointed a senior Minister in 2024, Burke was one of the continuity ministers in the new Cabinet. He is viewed as assured and strategic. Low-key in manner, he was canny enough to deal with someunpopular matters early in the life of this Government, such as axing the policy to extend sick leave.

Fine Gael to his core, Burke has put a big focus on competitiveness. The lowering of VAT for food and drink hospitality was scored as a win for Burke. He came up quickly with a diversification plan to encourage exporters to seek new markets for Irish goods following Trump’s global tariff-fest on “Liberation Day” on April 1st.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG)

Minister for Health 7/10

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Minister for Health. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Carroll MacNeill is seen as confident, composed, articulate and ambitious, but this difficult portfolio will be a test of her clear leadership aspirations.

She had some early wins on waiting lists and her drive to get seven-day rosters implemented in hospitals.

But challenges are mounting up. There’s been a 25 per cent increase in staff levels in the health service in recent years. The health budgets seem to need an extra €2 billion every single year, but the increases are not matched by productivity improvements. She will need to get bang for bucks from the HSE and that will include making Saturday a normal working day.

She will also have to decide whether numerous failures in surgeries on children will allow Children’s Health Ireland to continue as an independent entity. Or can CHI be trusted to run the national children’s hospital when it finally opens after budget overruns and delays? And what about the practice of “insourcing” (engaging external companies using HSE resources after working hours) to tackle waiting lists? This is yet another hugely expensive solution that has been shown to raise governance issues.

Paschal Donohoe (FG)

Minister for Finance 6/10

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Only Taoiseach Micheál Martin has more experience in government than Paschal Donohoe. The Fine Gael man is well-connected too; he has just been re-elected to his third term as president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

Donohoe’s record has to be viewed in tandem with that of Jack Chambers, his fellow economic minister at the Cabinet table. They have the same close congruence that Donohoe had with Michael McGrath when he was there.

Since January, they have stated there will be no cost-of-living package this year because of Trump-induced uncertainty. The huge once-off payments of recent years were funded by bonanza returns of corporation tax. With that no longer available, the next two years will be a huge test for Donohoe.

Jack Chambers (FF)

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform 6/10

Jack Chambers, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader, Chambers took the dramatic elevation to the key Finance portfolio last year in his stride. He delivered an assured first budget, which was made easier by a €2.2 billion cost-of-living package that won’t be repeated this year.

Now in Public Expenditure, his big ticket item is the €200 billion National Development Plan which has focused on housing (€28 billion); water services (€7.7 billion); energy (€3.5 billion); transport including the Metro (€22.3 billion); and health (€9 billion).

Chambers may appear mild-mannered , but colleagues say he has been unyielding on reining in the departmental budget. Armed with a report highlighting the shocking delays in delivering big capital projects, he will need to greatly reduce those delays if the NDP is to pass muster.

Jim O’Callaghan

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration 8/10

Jim O'Callaghan, Minister for Justice. Photograph: Collins Courts

O’Callaghan is a first-time Minister but his political instincts and legal career have given him a good understanding of his portfolio.

He has adopted a tough stance on two key areas: immigration and law and order

On international protection, he has repeated the message that those who are not entitled to asylum are not entitled to stay. Chartered deportation flights are back; there is strong support for the EU Migration and Asylum pact; and the Cabinet has approved the purchase of Citywest Hotel as a part of a plan to provide State-owned accommodation to asylum seekers. His cause has been helped by a 43 per cent drop in the number of people seeking protection this year.

Elsewhere, he has pressed his credentials as a law-and-order Minister. His decision to give a State apology to the family of Shane O’Farrell – the Longford cyclist killed by a car driven by a man on bail – showed he can manage difficult and sensitive issues and won him respect.

Darragh O’Brien (FF)

Minister for Transport, Climate, Energy and Environment. 5/10

Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Transport. Photograph: Alan Betson

O’Brien’s worst moment as a member of this Government was a painful reminder from his former department. During the election campaign, he and other ministers insisted housing completions in 2024 would be close to 40,000. In reality, they were closer to 30,000.

The Fianna Fáil TD has a sprawling portfolio extending across two departments. It’s no surprise that his priorities are different from those of his predecessor, former Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. So, already there is more leaning into roads, aviation (specifically, lifting the passenger cap in Dublin Airport) and the expansion of data centres. There is still emphasis on public transport, not least the long-promised Metro, Dart, Luas and Bus Connects, the first route of which was approved this week.

His record will rest on delivery and that’s going to take time. He is a fast talker – and sometimes accused of flannelling – but is an underrated Minister.