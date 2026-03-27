Early Edition Podcast

Penalties in Prague, transgender athletes, and housing demolitions in Tipperary and Meath

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Heartbreak for Ireland in Prague, an unfinished housing development in Co Tipperary and delays to the Covid Evaluation

Listen | 07:29
Ireland suffered penalty heartbreak in Prague as Czech Republic march on to playoff final. Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Ireland suffered penalty heartbreak in Prague as Czech Republic march on to playoff final. Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Andrew McNair
Fri Mar 27 2026 - 06:13

Ireland won’t progress in the World Cup qualifiers and won’t be in America this summer after losing to the Czech Republic on penalties.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has given its support to an International Olympic Committee’s decision to ban transgender women from female events at the Games.

The Irish Times visits a housing development in Co Tipperary which has laid unfinished for nearly 20 years.

Two banks took out judgment mortgages against the house demolished in Co Meath this week.

READ MORE

Iran war: Trump extends pause on energy site strikes

Ken Early: This Ireland team gave everything in Prague. It wasn’t enough

Bank judgment mortgages registered against Meath site where house was demolished

At the Rock of Cashel, a ‘lovely development’ of 52 unfinished houses will be destroyed

Bereaved families of residents who died in care homes during the Covid-19 pandemic say they’re frustrated at delays to the State’s Covid evaluation.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
SoccerWorld CupOlympic Federation Of IrelandCovid-19

OUR PODCASTS