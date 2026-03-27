Penalties in Prague, transgender athletes, and housing demolitions in Tipperary and Meath

Ireland suffered penalty heartbreak in Prague as Czech Republic march on to playoff final. Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Ireland won’t progress in the World Cup qualifiers and won’t be in America this summer after losing to the Czech Republic on penalties.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has given its support to an International Olympic Committee’s decision to ban transgender women from female events at the Games.

The Irish Times visits a housing development in Co Tipperary which has laid unfinished for nearly 20 years.

Two banks took out judgment mortgages against the house demolished in Co Meath this week.

Bereaved families of residents who died in care homes during the Covid-19 pandemic say they’re frustrated at delays to the State’s Covid evaluation.