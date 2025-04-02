Q&A: What do Oireachtas committees do and when will they finally be set up?

Former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy was among those quizzed during high-profile sessions of the Oireachtas media committee. Photograph: Oireachtas TV

With the row over speaking rights in the Dáil cooling down attention now turns to the establishment Oireachtas committees. But what do they do and when will they finally be set up?

What do committees do?

The main function of most committees – the likes of Justice, Finance and other sectoral committees – is to scrutinise legislation. Pre-legislative scrutiny sees expert witnesses offer views on draft laws. The committee stage of more advanced legislation involves members deliberating in depth on Government and Opposition amendments.

That’s not all they do, is it?

No. Committees often weigh in on big issues of the day and produce reports on them. Perhaps the best example from the last Dáil is the series of Media Committee meetings dedicated to scrutinising issues related to the pay of senior figures at RTÉ and other controversies at the broadcaster. Former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy was among those quizzed during high-profile sessions.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was involved in that too, right?

It was. The PAC is the most powerful Dáil committee with a remit to examine public spending and value for money. Another prominent issue it looked at was the €336,000 Oireachtas bike shed. The more routine work of the PAC is to quiz Government departments and State agencies on their finances.

Are there a number of special committees as well?

There are. In the last Dáil there was a committee looking at the issue of assisted dying, and, in 2020 there was a committee on the Covid-19 response.

How are committees formed?

Oireachtas committees are chosen on the D’Hondt system, which allots positions depending on the strength of parties and groups. Chairperson jobs come with an allowance of €10,888.

Why are the committees not up and running yet?

The Government and Opposition have blamed each other for the slow pace of setting up committees with the Dáil consumed by the speaking rights row.

So when will they be set up?

Government proposals for the committees will be brought forward at the Dáil Reform Committee during a meeting that is expected to take place next week. Sinn Féin has claimed the current timetable means committees will not be set up until May. Party whip Pádraig MacLochlainn said “That’s three months lost. It is outrageous”. It does seem unlikely committees will be in place before the Dáil’s Easter recess. The Government side has said “the necessary preparation work” is ongoing.

How does this timescale compare to previous Dáils?

It will be delayed compared to 2016 when the first mainstream committees began to sit around a month and a half after the Government was formed. The timescale is likely to be comparable to 2020 when it took three months for most committees to sit, though the summer recess was a factor that year.