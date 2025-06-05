Irish farmers tackling emissions and water quality issues but more needs to be done, says Taoiseach

Left to right: Minister of State with responsibility for Food Promotion Noel Grealish; Bridget Lynch of Teagasc; Taoiseach Micheál Martin; Suzanne Rowe of AgResearch New Zealand; and Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon at the Agriculture and Climate Change: Science into Action conference at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Tony Maxwell

Some narratives around Irish farmers and the need for climate action “can seem unfair or overly simplistic”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Addressing a conference in Dublin Castle on Thursday, Mr Martin said he wanted to assure farmers that the Government was not underestimating the complexity of the issues and challenges facing them and would support them as they adapt to climate disruption.

“But we cannot ignore the consequences of inaction,” he said. “If we do not act with resolve now, our climate will force us to adapt later – and at much greater cost to our land, our incomes, and our communities.”

Agriculture is responsible for 37.7 per cent of Ireland’s carbon emissions, while 71 per cent of farm-related greenhouse gases come from methane arising from ruminant livestock.

The latest Environmental Protection Agency projections suggest the sector will reduce emissions by between 1 and 16 per cent in comparison to the legally binding target of a 25 per cent cut by 2030.

The Taoiseach said there was a need for a partnership approach grounded in objective science, guided by fairness and shaped by the experience of those on the ground.

Thursday’s conference examined science-based solutions at farm level to address climate, water quality and biodiversity issues.

“This is about building a shared path forward that ensures the next generation of farmers inherits not only a liveable planet but also a thriving, competitive and respected agricultural sector,” said Mr Martin.

Significant efforts from farmers to improve environmental performance were evident “from implementing low-emission slurry spreading techniques, to planting hedgerows, to improving genetic efficiency in herds, to participating in agri-environmental schemes”, he added.

“They are proof of a willingness to lead, not lag, in the transition to a more sustainable model of farming. And yet, we must all acknowledge we are not where we need to be.”

However, he said more frequent and intense storms as well as prolonged dry spells, unpredictable growing seasons, and increased disease pressures were becoming the new normal, threatening productivity, animal welfare and the sustainability of family farms.

With the sector accounting for more than a third of Ireland’s carbon emissions, Mr Martin said it was being put in a challenging position “where it is both vulnerable to climate impacts and central to Ireland’s efforts to quickly reduce our contribution” to climate change.

“We need to see continued and sustained change in water quality practices across all sectors. Agriculture, yes, but also forestry and wastewater treatment,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said reducing emissions from agriculture “is a monumental challenge but one that the sector was taking seriously”.

Irish research was demonstrating the potential for a 10 to 28 per cent reduction in methane from a feed additive, depending on animal type, diet and inclusion rate of the additive.

For the first time in Ireland, one study demonstrated an animal performance benefit from feeding the additive, as well as its ability to reduce methane.

“The challenge going forward is to bring these tools into widespread use on Irish farms – and to do that, we are working with farmers every step of the way.”