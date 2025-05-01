Brendan McDonagh withdraws from consideration for housing ‘tsar’ role after Fine Gael blocks appointment

Brendan McDonagh told Minister James Browne he did not want to be at the centre of controversy. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Nama’s chief executive Brendan McDonagh will not be offered the position of the Government’s new housing ‘tsar’ after Fine Gael blocked his appointment at a special Cabinet committee meeting on Thursday.

At the meeting of the Government subcommittee on Housing on Thursday, it is understood that Tánaiste Simon Harris told Minister for Housing James Browne that Fine Gael had been “kept out of the loop” about the possibility of Mr McDonagh’s appointment to the role and should have been given advance warning before his name began circulating in public.

A spokeswoman for the Minister said that Mr McDonagh had spoken to Mr Browne on Thursday and had withdrawn his name.

“(Mr McDonagh) did not want to be at the centre of controversy and felt it was far more important that the Housing Activation Office succeeds. He wishes it every success,” said the spokeswoman.

The possibility that Mr McDonagh would retain his current €430,000 salary in the new role became the subject of strong criticism from the Opposition in the Dáil this week. Privately, it was also coolly received by Fine Gael; its Ministers stopped short of publicly endorsing the Nama chief for the role over the course of last weekend.

In a short statement, issued jointly by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mr Harris on Thursday evening, they confirmed that the Housing Activation Office had been established. Its purpose was to “break down silos and drive delivery of housing”, they said.

On the crucial question of who will lead the new office, the statement was silent. It did add that Mr Browne would “progress the setting up of the Housing Activation Office and report back to the next Cabinet Committee on Housing following consultation with Party leaders on all aspects”.

It is understood that the position of chief executive will be advertised and be put out to a public recruitment process.

The Coalition has been firefighting over the expectation Mr McDonagh would retain his salary if he took up the role.

Mr McDonagh is officially an employee of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), and has been seconded to Nama as chief executive since 2009.

A source on the Fianna Fáil side of Government said there was a certain amount of “frustration” as the goal of setting up the office was to move quickly to drive delivery of housing. Recruiting Mr McDonagh was seen as part of that expedited process, said a source.