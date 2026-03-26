Czech Republic v Ireland live updates: Build-up to World Cup 2026 playoff in Prague

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic in Prague, where we’ll have all the build-up ahead of one of the biggest games for the national team in many years. Who will start for Heimir Hallgrímsson? Josh Cullen and Evan Ferguson are among those out with injury, with recently called up Harvey Vale in contention for the starting team. That team should be announced about an hour before the game, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Here’s the Ireland squad for the match:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Mark Travers (Everton), Josh Keeley (Luton Town).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), John Egan (Hull City), James Abankwah (Watford), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Alan Browne (Middlesbrough), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Southampton), Harvey Vale (QPR).

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Johnny Kenny (Bolton, on loan from Celtic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United, on loan from Ipswich Town), Sammie Szmodics (Derby, on loan from Ipswich Town).