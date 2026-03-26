Mairead McGuinness appointed EU’s special envoy on religious freedom

Former Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness outside the Dáil in July 2025. Photograph: Alan Betson

Mairead McGuinness has been appointed as the European Union’s next special envoy for religious freedom.

McGuinness, a former broadcaster, Irish MEP and European commissioner for financial services, had hoped to run for the presidency in Ireland last year but had to withdraw from the race due to ill health.

The European Commission has now appointed her as special envoy for freedom of religion or belief outside the European Union.

The role has been vacant for more than a year. The last person to hold the position was Belgian diplomat Frans van Daele.

McGuinness was a Fine Gael MEP for many years and served as Ireland’s European commissioner between 2020 and 2024.

On Thursday Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee welcomed McGuinness’s appointment and said she will “play an important part in the EU’s efforts to protect freedom of religion or belief around the world”.

She added: “As special envoy, she will work closely with the European Commission, the European External Action Service [EEAS], EU member states, local governments and organisations, religious groups, and civil society.

“Her role includes raising awareness about discrimination, protecting persecuted minorities through education and dialogue, and supporting efforts to prevent radicalisation and religious extremism. She will also promote respect for religious diversity and tolerance.”

McEntee added: “Protecting and promoting human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, is a key part of Ireland’s foreign policy,” and said: “Ireland strongly condemns all forms of persecution based on religion or belief.”

Last month McGuinness said she withdrew from last year’s presidential election campaign as a result of a severe bout of post-viral fatigue syndrome.

[ ‘I wasn’t well’: Mairead McGuinness on health issues that prompted presidential election withdrawalOpens in new window ]

She had been confirmed as Fine Gael’s election candidate in July but pulled out of the race the following month.

McGuinness told RTÉ last month the diagnosis came as “a bolt from the blue” and left her “knocked sideways” and with no choice other than to end her campaign but she now feels “hale and hearty”.

McGuinness said that having to withdraw was disappointing but also added: “I’m a great believer in what is for you won’t pass you” and “it doesn’t cause me sleepless nights. That ship has passed.”