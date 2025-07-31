Occupied Territories Bill: Economic and diplomatic repercussions ‘unknowable’, report finds

An artist, identifying herself as 'The Refusal Art', with tape over her mouth in protest against the Government not including services in the Occupied Territories Bill, during a pro-Palestinian rally in Dublin calling on the Government to implement sanctions against Israel. Photograph: PA

The economic and diplomatic repercussions for Ireland arising from passing the occupied territories bill are “unknowable”, an Oireachtas committee has found.

The foreign affairs and trade committee, chaired by Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart, will publish its report on the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Israeli Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill on Thursday afternoon.

It recommends that the Government legislation be extended to include trade in services – one of the most contentious aspects of a ban, and one which could have significant repercussions for the State. As originally envisaged, the bill would only target the minuscule trade in goods between illegally occupied territories and Ireland – whereas the scope of a trade in services would be broader, and much more complex both in terms of logistics and diplomatically.

The committee report outlines that “potential repercussions from the international community, in terms of both international relations and economically, are unknowable” and recommends that Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris “undertakes efforts to establish and publish a range of likely scenario”.

It also recommends that advice from the Attorney General on the inclusion of services be expedited, noting it did not have this advice to hand – nor data on trade in services – when it was formulating its report. It recommends that attempts be made to obtain and publish data on trade in services.

In his foreword to the report, Mr Lahart draws attention to the a recommendation that the Government continue to pursue its “‘optimal policy scenario’ of action being taken in relation to Gaza at EU level.”

He wrote that even as committee hearings were taking place, the context changed dramatically from one where a potential international conference on a two state solution was being reported to a “descent into the darkest of humanitarian catastrophes in Gaza, including the continued weaponising of hunger and the threat of famine.”

The report recommends that the identification of potential legal challenges to the legislation should “no be used as grounds for diluting the legislation”, and that the Government “continues to advocate at EU level for further collective action against illegal Israeli settlements”.

Continued lobbying of like-minded EU member states to encourage them towards “equivalent national-level legislation”.

It also recommends that preparatory work necessary to support the timely and effective implementation of the bill be conducted in parallel with its passage through the Oireachtas. A proactive campaign should be undertaken, it says, with diplomacy at EU, UN and US levels to inform the public and international observers of the relevant facts of the legislation “and to address any misinformation or misconceptions”.

The report outlines that the committee received hundreds of submissions during its pre-legislative scrutiny process, but that aside from employers’ body IBEC, “virtually no submissions were received from the business or trade/international business or trade sectors”. It recommends that the Government “addresses this as it progresses the bill”.