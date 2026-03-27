Iran war: Trump extends pause on energy site strikes

Main Points

On Wednesday, US president Donald Trump repeated his earlier remarks that Iran is “begging to make a deal” at a cabinet meeting at the White House

He also extended a pause on threats to bomb Iranian energy plants by 10 days

Trump also repeated his disappointment with Nato, again accusing the alliance of doing “absolutely nothing”

US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said Iran has “repeatedly rebuffed on everything we asked for” in negotiations

The Israeli military killed the naval commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz, said

Key Reads

Efforts to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates has told allies it would participate in a multinational maritime task force intended to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as it lobbies to form a coalition to ensure shipping can is pass through the vital waterway, the Financial Times is reporting.

The newspaper says the UAE told the US and other western states it would take part, according to three people familiar with the situation, two of whom said Abu Dhabi would deploy its own navy.

The move reflects the country’s hardened stance towards Iran as it bears the brunt of Tehran’s retaliation to war from the US and Israel, it says. The report could not be immediately verified.

It also says the UAE is working on a UN security council resolution with Bahrain to provide any future task force with a mandate, but Russia and China could oppose the move, one of the people said.

Gulf states are concerned that Iran could seek to maintain control even if the war ends, the report says. There is a growing conviction among some Gulf states and the Trump administration that there is no easy means to reopen the blocked strait without naval escorts.

- The Guardian

At his press conference at the White House earlier, Donald Trump took another swipe at Nato, the UK and Australia for not being more involved in his war on Iran.

Trump said: “[British prime minister Keir Starmer] did something that was shocking: he didn’t want to help us. And maybe in particular that country, you know, the longest bond, the longest ally.

“Australia, too, Australia was not great. I was a little surprised by Australia. I wouldn’t say anybody was great, other than the five countries in the Middle East. We never really had very much support.”

Oil prices fall

Oil fell as Donald Trump again pushed back a deadline for striking Iran’s energy, offering the market near-term respite while prolonging uncertainty over the course of the war well into April.

Global benchmark Brent shed as much as 2.7 per cent to near $105 a barrel, before paring losses, while West Texas Intermediate was near $93.

Brent crude is on pace for a record monthly gain in March, as the war between the US, Israel and Iran rocked the oil-rich Middle East. With Tehran forcing the near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict has severely restricted flows of energy that are vital to the global economy.

Trump’s move “takes some near-term heat out of the market, but risks still lean to the upside,” said Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING Groep NV. With about eight million barrels a day of supply already offline, and a much larger volume of flows through the Persian Gulf still vulnerable, “the geopolitical premium is unlikely to fade meaningfully,” she said.

While there was a roughly 60 per cent probability of the war finishing by the end of this month, there were 40 per cent odds of a longer conflict, possibly through June, according to Macquarie Group Ltd. analysts including Peter Taylor. The latter scenario could drive oil to $200 a barrel, they wrote in a note.

- Bloomberg

Israeli strike hits Beirut suburbs

Lebanese media said an Israeli strike hit Beirut’s southern suburbs early on Friday. Several explosions were heard from the Hizbullah stronghold and smoke was billowing from the area after the raid, Agence France-Presse reported.

Israel has previously issued sweeping evacuation warnings for the area but provided no specific warning in advance of Friday’s strike. It was unclear if there were any casualties.

Israel has sent ground troops into south Lebanon in a push to establish what it calls a “defensive buffer” zone, and Hizbullah said its fighters kept up its attacks on troops there early on Friday.

Displaced women wash clothes at a temporary shelter at a school in Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: Diego Ibarra Sánchez/The New York Times

Trump extends deadline for Iran

US president Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by 10 days to April 6th after saying talks are “going very well”.

The president made the statement on Thursday in a social media post, saying: “As per Iranian government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 PM, Eastern Time,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

Later Trump told Fox News: “I gave them a 10-day period, they asked for seven.”

He also continued to declare victory in the war, adding: “In a certain sense, we have already won.”

The extension allows more time for talks, as well as for the US to amass additional forces in the region. These already include Marine Expeditionary Units and soldiers from the US army’s 82nd Airborne Division, according to people familiar with the matter. Separately, the Wall Street Journal said the Pentagon is looking at sending up to 10,000 extra ground troops.

US president Donald Trump: exteneded deadline. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Earlier, the US president had urged Iranian leaders to negotiate an end to the near-month-long war or face further assassinations of senior officials amid intensified action by the US and Israel.

That threat came as Israel said it had had “blown up and eliminated” the Revolutionary Guards’ naval commander, Alireza Tangsiri, and several senior officers in a strike on the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

Heavy strikes by Israeli or US warplanes were also reported around Isfahan, home to a major Iranian airbase and other military sites, as well as one of the nuclear sites bombed by the US during the 12-day war in June.

Iran has strenuously denied it is “begging to make a deal”, as Trump claimed, and continued its retaliatory strikes across a swathe of the Middle East on Thursday.

Loud exploss were reported in Tel Aviv, the central Israeli city of Modi’in and Jerusalem throughout the day as Israel’s air defences worked to bring down incoming missiles. In the Gulf, Iranian attacks were also intercepted.