Iran rejects US peace plan, offers its own conditions to end war

Main Points

Iran has rejected a 15-point US proposal for ending the war in the Middle East.

Iran imposed five conditions of its own, including a conclusion of the war on all fronts, payment of war damages and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Irish consumers face months of rising prices as the conflict squeezes oil supplies and fuels inflation, ESRI and Central Bank warn.

Key Reads

Iran has rejected a 15-point US proposal for ending the war in the Middle East. In doing so, it imposed five conditions of its own, including a conclusion of the war on all fronts, payment of war damages and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

An Iranian security official said Tehran is determined to continue defending itself and will deliver “severe blows” until its demands are met. He said the conditions presented by Washington are “excessive and detached” from what he described as the US failure on the battlefield.

Iran’s response came after reports Washington had transferred to Iran, via Pakistan, a plan to end the fighting.

Three Israeli cabinet sources said ⁠Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet had been briefed on the US proposal. They said ​its terms included removing Iran’s stocks of highly enriched uranium, halting enrichment, curbing its ballistic missile ​programme and ending funding for regional allies.

Iran and the United States hardened their positions as diplomacy aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the war in the Middle East appeared to be faltering on Thursday.

Tehran moved to formalise its control over the crucial Strait of Hormuz while Washington prepared for the arrival of US combat forces in the region that could be used on the ground in the Islamic Republic.

Iran is instituting a “de facto ‘toll booth’ regime”, industry experts say, with some ships paying in Chinese yuan to pass through the strait, where 20% of all traded oil and natural gas is transported in peacetime.

Meanwhile, a strike group anchored by the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli drew closer to the Middle East with some 2,500 Marines.

A man surveys the damage to a car following a projectile strike in the Arab-Israeli city of Kfar Qassem on Thursday. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli rescuers and security personnel survey the site struck by a projectile in the Arab-Israeli city of Kfar Qassem on Thursday. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/AFP via Getty Images

The outlook in the Gulf looks deeply uncertain, with the US suggesting it is seeking a peace deal with Iran, while at the same time moving thousands of troops and equipment to the region.

“The president’s preference is always peace. There does not need to be any more death and destruction,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told a press conference on Wednesday night.

“But if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, president Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before.”

Her comments came after Iran apparently rejected the US proposals for ending the war, responding with five conditions of its own, including a conclusion of the war on all fronts, payment of war damages and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

A man surveys the damage at the site struck by a projectile in the Arab-Israeli city of Kfar Qassem on Thursday. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/AFP via Getty Images

Rescue workers at a residential building hit in an overnight strike in Tabriz, Iran. Photograph: Matin Hashemi/AP

A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a US-Israeli strike in Tehran. Photograph: Vahid Salemi/AP

Consumers are facing months of rising prices as the conflict in the Gulf squeezes oil supplies and fuels inflation, two heavyweight forecasters have warned.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), an independent think tank, and the Central Bank both issued sharp warnings of inflationary pressures across the economy as higher oil prices begin to bite.

Their warnings come as Iran poured scorn on US claims that it was considering peace proposals, though Tehran stopped short of rejecting efforts out of hand. In Washington, the White House said that president Donald Trump favoured a peace deal but was also willing to “unleash hell” against Iran.