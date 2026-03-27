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If you travel through Heuston or Connolly stations in Dublin, it is clear there is scope to make upgrades at both hubs. It seems CIE is very much aware of the issue, and may do something about it.

The group is looking at redevelopment opportunities at both Heuston and Connolly stations in Dublin that could provide for new interchange arrangements between buses and trains as well as housing, its CEO Stephen Kent tells Martin Wall in the interview of the week. He also details the issues CIE has with its pension, among other topics.

Irish small and medium-sized businesses have been losing close to €1 million a month in email-related fraud over the last two years, new figures suggest, with invoice redirection and CEO impersonation scams the most common ways money has been stolen. Conor Pope reports.

Metis Ireland, a financial planning firm for wealthy individuals that was once half-owned by Davy, is set to be acquired by NFP Ireland, one of the most active buyers in recent times, in a fast-consolidating sector. Joe Brennan has the details.

Conor Pope also reports that Irish consumers are more gloomy now about their economic prospects and the prospects of the broader economy than at any point since 2023, with people growing more fearful that the war in the Middle East will quickly lead to another cost of living crisis, the latest Credit Union Consumer Sentiment survey suggests.

Patrick Atkinson, chief executive of Chadwicks Group, has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for February, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

Airlines, the manager of Dublin Airport, and aviation industry lobby groups all appeared before the Oireachtas transport committee this week to discuss the passenger cap at the capital’s hub. So what exactly went on at the committee? Barry O’Halloran reviews the week’s events and looks at what may come next in Agenda.

As the Iran war grinds on, it’s becoming more and more clear that the interest rate environment is changing rapidly, and that has big implications for mortgage holders. Cliff Taylor looks at where rates might be going in Smart Money.

It’s no secret that women tend to spend a lot more cash on clothes and grooming than men, but does it really make a difference in the workplace? Margaret E Ward unpacks the issue in World of Work.

A house in Dublin 4 has sold for €5.75 million, making it the highest price secured for a home in the capital this year, new figures from the Residential Property Price Register show. Gordon Deegan has the details.

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