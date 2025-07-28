EU-US trade deal: Any future US tariffs on pharma exports to be limited to 15%, EU insists

The European Union is confident that any future US tariffs on its exports of pharmaceutical products would be limited to a 15 per cent rate, under the terms of the recent agreement, senior officials have said.

The final terms of the deal were worked out during a meeting between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and US president Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on Sunday.

The deal will lock in tariffs of 15 per cent on most EU imports to the US, but prevent the prospect of an economically devastating trade war.

The US has been preparing to levy tariffs on the EU pharma industry, which Mr Trump previously threatened could be at cripplingly high rates of up to 200 per cent.

The industry has escaped any tariffs to date, but the Trump administration has been planning to hit the sector with specific levies.

Ms von der Leyen, who negotiated the final part of the deal with Mr Trump, said the agreement would cap any future pharma tariffs at a blanket 15 per cent rate.

The two sides agreed that no tariffs would be charged on imports of aircraft, certain chemicals and some agri-food goods, though the finer details of what agricultural products will benefit from these exemptions are still to be worked out.

Challenge for Ireland

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said there is “no doubt” Ireland is in a challenging position in relation to tariffs but that the agreement does bring “some clarity”.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo Agency

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland on Monday, Mr Burke said the EU was four days away from 30 per cent tariffs, which would have been “significant”, while the Government is awaiting more details to emerge.

Mr Burke said there would be a number of “carve-outs” for particular sectors such as aviation, agri-foods and spirits.

He said the Government was concerned about the “stacking mechanism”, which refers to the cumulative effect of multiple tariffs applied to the same imported product.

“All of those areas have been called out for separate carve-outs, so we have to see what that will look like and what will that amount to on paper, and that’s where the devil is going to be in the detail,” he said.

However, businesses are more cautious about the deal. Lobby group Ibec said it represents a “substantial burden” for many industries, and the most exposed sectors will require Brexit-style supports.

“Our message to the Government, as it was with the 10 per cent tariff, is that the most exposed sectors will require support similar to the interventions provided as a response to Brexit,” he said.

Irish whiskey industry

The EU and the US sides are to continue negotiations on the finer points of detail, including possible tariff exemptions for several sectors.

It is understood spirits are one area on that front where the commission feel they are making progress, which would be welcome news to the Irish whiskey industry, a big exporter to the US.

Eoin Ó Catháin, director of the Irish Whiskey Association, told The Irish Times he hopes the deal can “provide the framework” for a return to zero-for-zero trade in spirits.

“The EU and US government agreed to this zero-for-zero arrangement in 1997, and since then our shared sector has experienced huge growth in value to the benefit of economies and communities on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

Jameson whiskey: sells over 1 million cases annually across the Atlantic. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

“It is therefore logical to return to this. As it currently stands, Irish whiskey and drinks producers face a 10 per cent tariff when exporting to the USA – our biggest market.

“This, combined with a weakened dollar, has placed significant pressure on our distillers, and some have unfortunately had to close their doors. A return to zero-to-zero would be a major help to these exporters.”

He added he was hopeful “a mutually beneficial arrangement and the removal of tariffs can be secured”.

Dairy Industry Ireland director Conor Mulvihill said confirmation exports will now be subject to a single 15 percent tariff rate with no additional stacked duties was “particularly important” for Irish dairy products such as butter.

“While the simplification of the new tariff structure, as set out in the deal, will make it easier for the sector to manage, we remain concerned about the broader implications of any tariff border on the island of Ireland,” he said.

Conor Mulvihill

“The dairy industry operates on an all island basis, with integrated supply chains and cross-border trade in raw milk, ingredients, and finished products.

“Any divergence in tariff treatment between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could introduce complexity, cost, and uncertainty for processors and farmers alike.”

Deloitte Ireland chief economist Kate English said the EU “was wise to pick their battles and to choose certainty”.

“Remember, this 15 per cent is not on top of existing custom duties – a good example we saw this weekend was Kerrygold butter, which is already subject to a 16 per cent custom duty, so will see little difference from yesterday’s decision.”

Daniel Mulhall, who served as Ireland’s ambassador to the United States from 2017 until 2022, posted on X that the deal “does not look like a great outcome for the EU”.

Irish Ambassador to the US Daniel Mulhall speaking at the 2019 Conference

In response to his post, former taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the deal will mean “fewer EU exports to the US and higher prices for Americans”. He added: “The only thing it’s better than is no deal at all and that’s only if it sticks.”

Paul Sweetman, chief executive of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, said a 15 per cent tariff level is “not an optimum trade environment” and will be a “significant burden” to businesses already managing a 10 per cent tariff.

“However, the agreement does bring a new stability and allows business decisions to be made with greater certainty,” he added.

Meanwhile, European governments and companies reacted with both relief and concern to the trade deal, acknowledging what was seen as an unbalanced deal but one that avoided a deeper trade war.

France prime minister François Bayrou said Europe had submitted to the US on a “dark day” for the union.

“It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, gathered to affirm their values and defend their interests, resolves to submission,” Mr Bayrou posted on X.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz rapidly hailed the deal, saying it avoided “needless escalation in transatlantic trade relations”.

German exporters were less enthusiastic. The powerful BDI federation of industrial groups said the accord would have “considerable negative repercussions”, while the country’s VCI chemical trade association said the accord left rates “too high”.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed support for the agreement, calling it “sustainable.”

Market reaction

European shares advanced to a four-month high on Monday, led by gains in pharma and semiconductor stocks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7 per cent. Most regional bourses were also in the green, with Germany’s blue-chip Dax rising 0.6 per cent and France’s Cac 40 gaining 0.8 per cent. UK’s FTSE 100 added 0.1 per cent.

Euro area government bond yields edged down on Monday, while investors assessed their bets on European Central Bank monetary easing.

Markets saw an additional 25-basis-point rate cut as likely, but pushed back the timing, assigning a 65 per cent probability for the move by December and an 85 per cent chance by March 2026.