Government approves establishment of commission of inquiry into historic sexual abuse in schools

The Government has approved the establishment of a commission of investigation into allegations of historical sex abuse in schools.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath is to be nominated to chair the commission under a proposal brought to Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting by Minister for Education Helen McEntee.

The programme for government committed to establishing such a commission.

Last September, the then government formally agreed to establish a statutory inquiry into the sexual abuse of children at day and boarding schools, following recommendations in the 700-page scoping inquiry report, led by Mary O’Toole SC.

The report disclosed 2,395 allegations of sexual abuse at 308 schools run by religious congregations, involving 884 alleged abusers. A high number of allegations were concentrated in special education schools, where 590 allegations were recorded in 17 institutions involving 190 alleged abusers.

The inquiry was set up following revelations of widespread sexual abuse of boys at Willow Park and Blackrock College in south Co Dublin. It followed the broadcast of RTÉ radio documentary Blackrock Boys in November 2022 and the launch that month also of a restorative justice programme involving abuse survivors and the Spiritan congregation, which runs the schools.

Further information on the commission’s terms and remit are expected to be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

