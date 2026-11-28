What will AI do to the economy? People are confused, some are optimistic, others are evangelical about the opportunities. History tells us that an economic transformation of this magnitude will have a dramatic impact on employment, income and prices across the entire society. The story of human development is the story of new technologies displacing old technologies in a relentless cycle of innovation, reinvention and adaptation.

Each great industrial innovation, no matter how different or how small they appear to be – from the 1820s power loom to the 1960s shipping container and the 1990s ATM – had a profound effect on the people employed, profit margins and consumers in the relevant sector. In the early part of the 19th century, after the widespread adoption of the steam power loom, the number of people working in handweaving fell by 96 per cent. Between 1960 and 1990 the number of dockers employed in Dublin fell from 1,000 to 135. In the US, after the arrival of ATMs, the number of bank tellers fell drastically.

Even in these highly specific cases, we see that new technologies displace workers in the sectors that are affected, but the general economy adapts and continues to expand. The question about AI is much greater because the potential of robots to replace jobs and incomes across huge swathes of the economy is far more dramatic. We are already seeing a significant shift in the relationship between investment and employment in the US. These trends will manifest themselves here in no time.

Typically, there is a ratio of jobs created by every million euro invested in machines. The new machine requires a certain amount of skilled workers to operate it and this is why economists measure investment to ascertain how much is being spent, in what sectors, and then to estimate the resulting employment and tax take from this investment. So the job per euro invested is a critical number for society in general. Recent work on the impact of AI investment per worker is quite alarming. The Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman ran some calculations, and they are not pretty.

The AI buildout is among the most capital-intensive investment booms on record. Estimates suggest that over the coming years, we are looking at around $8 trillion (€7.3 trillion) being invested. So you would expect lots of new jobs, right? Well no, because that critical number – the jobs-per-dollar ratio – has collapsed.

[ Anthropic wants us to be kind to our chatbots. This raises questionsOpens in new window ]

Krugman’s argument is simple. America has about 160 million workers, supported by just over $100 trillion of fixed assets: factories, offices, housing, cars, IT appliances, industrial machines and the like. So dividing $100 trillion by 160 million gives us the ratio, and it is roughly $700,000 of capital per worker. Krugman looks at a new data centre in Virginia which is costing $10 billion to build. If the ratio of jobs to dollars invested were the same in AI as in the rest of the economy, that $10 billion investment would expect to generate about 11,000 jobs. But the data centre is only expected to sustain around 100 jobs, or less than 1 per cent of the jobs that would be created if that $10 billion were invested in another area like construction, retail or clerical industries.

If we scale this up, we see a huge hole emerging in the labour market. It is estimated that the US will spend in the region of $8 trillion on data centres in the coming years; $1 trillion was spent this year. On the old ratio of jobs to investment, this would create around 11 million jobs. But on the new AI ratios, only 110,000 jobs will be created, leaving a massive hole in the labour force of around 10,900,000. That is the population of the entire state of Georgia, or Belgium or Sweden. The argument is that if the money were spent elsewhere, the US would generate millions more jobs, millions more in tax revenues and, most obviously, stability for millions of families.

What happens to American democratic politics in such a scenario?

[ It must feel strange to work in the data-centre industry and feel the public’s ireOpens in new window ]

Before you start reaching for your shotgun and heading for the hills, remember that all great technological transformations have been profoundly dislocating and yet society has tended to adapt. However, the speed at which AI might reduce the demand for labour might surpass all those other episodes. At the very least, the amount of people looking for a job in the rest of the economy will increase, their wages therefore are likely to decrease, reducing living standards.

There is another aspect of the AI story which is disturbing and it is what economists call “crowding out”. The idea is that there is only a set amount of money available in the economy to invest and the AI mania is hoovering up the lion’s share of this available capital, elbowing out all other sectors. For example, long-term interest rates in the US are above 5 per cent, suggesting the demand for capital from AI is pushing up this rate of interest, making it unaffordable for other sectors to borrow. Today in America, construction growth is falling in every category except data centres and power plants. AI spending is climbing towards $1 trillion or around 3 per cent of GDP, yet overall fixed investment has barely risen. This implies that other investments are falling by about the same amount.

[ The economics of the AI boom are actually quite old-fashionedOpens in new window ]

How might this affect Ireland?

Using the same type of numbers, we see a broadly similar picture. According to the CSO, capital per employee sat at €353,500 in the domestic sector in 2025, against €1.4m in the foreign-owned sector. On those numbers, €1 billion would support about 2,800 domestic jobs or about 710 in the foreign sector. By contrast, €1 billion spent on data centres would only be expected to support around 220 jobs. Recent IDA data also supports the notion that fewer jobs are being created with each investment. Last year, a record 323 IDA-linked major investments were approved, creating 18,249 jobs, about 56 per project. This compared to the 89 jobs per project associated with investments way back in 2015 – a 35 per cent drop in jobs per investment.

We are looking at the global economy’s most dramatic transformation in years. The explicit aim of AI is to replace people with robots. The CEO of Anthropic claimed AI would eliminate many entry-level graduate jobs in the coming few years. Underpinning this claim and valuations of AI companies is the assumption that pricing power will shift from people to bots, and therefore from income to the profits of companies that own the bots.

Where does this leave society?

On a knife edge.