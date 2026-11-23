The annual Data Centres Ireland conference took place last week in Dublin in an increasingly fraught context. The data centre backlash is now a global issue, and it must feel strange for those who have laboured in this industry for years to find themselves the subject of mass public ire.

When people think of data centres, they often think of famous tech companies. But this conference was notable for who wasn’t there, rather than who was. Big Tech and Big AI were absent. But if you were looking for information about power distribution units, microgrid solutions, insulated flue systems, modular power, structural thermal breaks, cable and pipe sealing, and cooling automation, then it was the show for you.

The backlash was repeatedly addressed with an air of defensiveness, frustration, and even a thread of vague conspiracy. One speaker framed it as “definitely being co-ordinated and well-funded”, perhaps by “bad actors from other countries”. At one talk, the audience was asked to share among their family and friends a pro-data centre information website, run by a data centre company. A speaker proposed a module be introduced in schools so that children could be educated on digital infrastructure, including data centres.

One woman in the audience who works in the industry raised her frustrations over encountering negative opinions among family members.

All of this speaks to a general grievance about how negative aspects of data centres are framed in public discourse, as well as in media and by some politicians.

The assertion that the public is misinformed, citing disinformation and borrowing talking points from elsewhere was a message repeated across the conference. What some speakers were especially frustrated by was what they saw as a sort of flattening of discourse across countries. It is true that the US is different. Irish data centres are mostly conventional cloud. If a single AI data centre of the scale that Meta is building in Louisiana, for example, was connected to Ireland’s grid, our electricity system would collapse.

But is it really fair or accurate to characterise Irish discourse on data centres as “American misinformation that has hopped the pond”, as one speaker put it?

Irish public discourse on data centres precedes what is now a mainstream issue in the US. This is because Ireland is in a unique position globally. No other country uses as high a percentage of its metered electricity on data centres as Ireland. Concerns about this reality are well flagged and existed in Ireland long before data centres became an election flashpoint in the US.

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While high-profile protests against data centres were held in cities around Europe earlier this month – including Dublin and Derry – it is also the case that back in 2021, there was a protest held in Cork organised by People Before Profit calling for a ban on new data centre developments. That was before consumer AI tech was mainstream. Anthropic was founded as a company only that year, and OpenAI released its first iteration of ChatGPT over a year later.

In search of hope, the industry has a new hero. His name is Barry Heneghan, the Dublin Bay North independent TD. Heneghan wrote his thesis on waste heat utilisation in data centres.

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The industry has long lobbied for private wires so that data centres can circumvent the grid and connect directly to power sources. The Government is progressing a bill on this, and while it represents a radical change to our electricity infrastructure legislation, it is limited to four circumstances: direct connections to energy sources; a wind or solar farm sharing a grid connection with another company’s generator or battery; street charging of electric vehicles; and allowing for a company that self-supplies its electricity to provide electricity to a neighbouring customer if the wires don’t cross land owned by a third party. While this is still a rewriting of our electricity infrastructure legislation in privatising wires for the first time, it is somewhat limited.

Heneghan has put forward his own Private Members’ Bill, proposing the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) be in charge of licensing private wires and electricity sharing – or as Heneghan put it in the Dáil earlier this year, to make the CRU “the single sheriff in town”. How the data centre industry frames this is that the Government Bill seeks to legislate for the kinds of private wires that can happen. Henegan’s Bill, meanwhile, wants regulation left up to the CRU.

The two Bills ultimately pitch two very different scenarios under the broader umbrella of huge changes to electricity infrastructure. Heneghan’s Bill will be raised in the Dáil on December 17th, and attendees at the conference were encouraged to call their local TDs about it.

Being “good grid citizens” was something of a catchphrase at the event. Yet with all the resources available to this industry and to tech companies – there are more full-time tech lobbyists in Brussels than there are MEPs – why is the argument about data centres being a net good so hard to win? Could it be that the sceptical public has a point? As the stands were dismantled in the RDS, a sense of industry frustration prevailed.