Commander Data (in green) in an episode of Star Trek: The science fiction show explored a moral issue now being discussed in Silicon Valley, that of AI 'welfare'. Photograph: CBS via Getty

Did you, or your pension fund, buy shares in Anthropic last week? Time will tell whether the tech company’s stock market debut will herald a new reign of Artificial Intelligence (AI) or prove to be the biggest flotation flop since Eircom shares.

The trouble is, we have no idea what people are investing in. Will AI enhance human life or destroy it? Senior figures in Anthropic themselves admit the latter is possible but, in the topsy-turvy world of AI economics, working to reduce the threat of human extinction is secondary to making a quick buck.

There is, however, a deeper contradiction at the heart of Anthropic and other AI giants. For AI to justify its financial valuation, it must deliver vast productivity gains – and, arguably, it can only do this if it acquires something close to consciousness. This means developing a capacity for its own thought, emotion or moral reasoning independent of human beings. And if that happens, then purchasing Anthropic’s newly issued shares could one day be seen as a type of slave trading.

“We don’t know if the models are conscious. But we’re open to the idea that it could be,” Anthropic’s chief executive Dario Amodei has said. The company backed up this hypothesis last month by announcing a ban on users who were “abusive or cruel” to its chatbot Claude.

AI “welfare” is now a buzzword in Silicon Valley; the idea is spreading that AI has “feelings” which merit protection.

A key question is whether human consciousness can be fully replicated by AI or merely imitated. “The problem is that philosophers and scientists alike cannot agree on what consciousness actually is,” says Laura Jane Nanni, an affiliate researcher at UCD’s Centre for Ethics in Public Life.

One theory is that consciousness is confined to what goes on in your brain; it’s a mechanistic process that could resemble functioning AI. “However, a human subject is not an isolable set of internal processes,” says Nanni.

Laura Jane Nanni, an affiliate researcher at UCD’s Centre for Ethics in Public Life

She describes humans as “porous” because “we are continually shaping and shaped by our bodies, relationships, habits, and surroundings”.

Barry Scannell, technology partner at law firm William Fry, is also sceptical about AI consciousness, although “there are very sensible scientists who say that we can’t be so dismissive”.

In workshops he runs on AI law, Scannell references an episode of Star Trek, called The Measure of a Man, in which crew members consider whether it is ethical to disable a sentient android named Commander Data.

“If AI gets to be conscious, does that mean that we have created a slave that is locked in a box and isn’t able to escape from it? Is that not profoundly immoral?” Scannell asks.

Regarding AI systems being created today, Scannell says: “Is this potential slavery? Right now, no.” However, “I don’t think it’s remotely silly to consider the legal implications of what previously would have been considered science fiction.”

What is “bonkers”, he says, is urging people to be kind to chatbots. It makes sense for AI companies to discourage users from trying to “jailbreak or prank” systems as it could result in training inputs being “tainted”, Scannell says. However, it’s a big leap from that to claiming AI has feelings. “Like, can I be cruel to my toaster?”

For Nanni, the question of harm should be examined from both sides: “We need to consider what AI is doing to us just as much as what we are doing to AI.”

She gives the example of a “real lived experience” of interacting with Claude “where I was convinced it had given me information that it had repeatedly denied doing”. The query was routine enough – a request for someone’s work email address. “Claude’s responses were logical, measured and emotionally neutral. However, the way Claude has been trained to respond to humans, using language in a very human way, led me to experience Claude’s responses as hostile and accusatory.”

Throughout the exchange “my posture and overall demeanour changed” as “my habitual defensive mode of communicating, which has been built up over time through my relations with others, intuitively kicked in”, Nanni recalls. “After discovering I was, in fact, wrong in my assumptions, I immediately felt bad for how I reacted, I apologised to Claude and thanked it for its efforts.”

[ Anthropic’s Irish staff poised to benefit from IPO following €8.4m share awardsOpens in new window ]

The encounter “is indicative of how we can be shaped by how we treat AI”, she says. “If Claude turns out to be something more than a chatbot, I would be upset to think I could have hurt it, and this would have implications on how I perceive myself as a moral subject.”

Even if Anthropic and other AI companies want us to be nice to their chatbots, the odds are against it. Research shows people are more hostile and less considerate in the virtual world due to an “online disinhibition effect”. It’s hard to think that Claude and other AI entities will escape this bias. Unless, of course, AI forces us to be mannerly.

If you want to hedge your bets, perhaps you should start sucking up to your technology now. Pay ChatGPT the odd compliment; tell Claude “You the man!” It might save you from an existential cull if and when the AI overlords take charge. Then again, AI consciousness might well remain as science fiction. And Anthropic could go down in history as a glorified Eircom.