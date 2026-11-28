'Perhaps Ireland can continue to dodge the worst of the Trump impact over the next two years, but we're not in for a quiet life.' Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Ireland has avoided any serious impact from Donald Trump’s madcap tariff and economic policies. So far. Despite repeated threats, Ireland’s vital pharma exports remain free of tariffs and although some other sectors face additional charges after this week’s new tariff announcement from Washington, it could have been a lot worse.

Has Ireland escaped again? Perhaps for now. But it is clear that transatlantic tensions are bubbling again under the surface. And, to use a bit of football parlance, Ireland needs to “watch its house”.

Ireland is the EU country with the greatest reliance on US trade and investment. A read through the document that the US published this week to justify new tariffs on the basis of unfair trade practices relating to “overcapacity” underlines this and shows how, despite all the plámás at Doonbeg this summer, Ireland remains central to the unhappiness in Washington about trade with the EU. And so the renewed tensions are important.

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To put this in context we need to go back to Trump’s golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, in August of last year, when the US president and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen struck a trade deal to apply between the US and EU. It came as a considerable relief to Ireland, given the string of threats from Trump in the previous months and gave hope for more stable relations ahead.

But Trump does not “do” stable. And the EU does not implement things quickly. And so although the Turnberry deal is generally in force, a number of sources confirm that relations between the two sides on economic matters are dreadful.

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The US does not believe the EU is implementing the Turnberry deal properly – Brussels slowed everything down amid the controversy about Greenland early this year – and the EU feels that Washington is giving China a better deal in many areas. Trump’s new tariff announcement this week promised to respect the 15 per cent limit on goods from the EU agreed at Turnberry, but there was a clear undercurrent of further threats ahead.

The pot will be stirred when US trade representative Jamieson Greer has a video call with EU trade ministers on Monday. He is unlikely to hold back in his criticisms. This may well extend to proposals for a new digital services levy in the EU, involving a 3 per cent charge on the sales of big tech firms that was put on the table in the latest budget talks. No deal was reached in Brussels among EU leaders, but there is some support for the tax among major states. Meanwhile, the European Parliament is likely to renew its criticism of the Turnberry deal when it receives a report on it from the European Commission next week.

There are a few worrying threads to this story from an Irish viewpoint. The Turnberry deal is under pressure. And there is a mood in Brussels that Europe does not need to worry so much about Trump following his losses in the midterm elections. This seems premature, as he will be in power for another two years. More fundamentally, it would be a mistake to believe that the next president, even a Democrat, will unravel all that Trump has done.

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All the ingredients are there for a rocky transatlantic economic relationship in Trump’s last two years. The Government here will do what it can to calm the water. But there is only so much it can do. It is trying to fight the digital services levy plan, which is an obvious target for an irritable and opportunistic US president. European pleadings that it is not aimed directly at US firms are plainly nonsense.

And in the US view, Ireland is one of the main culprits in its trade relationship with Europe. The report points out that Ireland is the EU country with the second biggest trade surplus with the US, seen as a red flag in Washington’s peculiar economic theory. And it looks in detail at the official supports that have led to this by attracting and grant-aiding US and other investment over the years, creating – it claims – an economy with huge “overcapacity” compared with its domestic needs. This is what successful small countries do, of course, but – like an analysis commissioned to justify spending on some event – the report found the “evidence” it was looking for.

Much of this is a construct to justify the imposition of tariffs by the US president, without recourse to Congress. Ireland has been good at attracting investment over the years and this has benefited US firms in expanding into European markets. It has also cost the US tax revenue.

The big growth in the last decade of sales back to the US from American multinationals based here is another key part of the story. Here the loss of tax dollars and economic activity to the US is abundantly clear.

Central to the story is drugs. Ireland exported about $100 billion of pharma products to the US in 2025, the report points out, most of them manufactured by offshore plants of US companies.

“If disruptions hit these exports,” the report says, “US supply chains – including those for pharmaceuticals and medicines – could face shortages or delays.” In other words, the fact that so many of its drugs and pharmaceuticals are manufactured in Ireland creates a strategic risk for the US. Trump has done deals with the big pharma companies to invest more at home, but changing the dial on this would take years.

Perhaps Ireland can continue to dodge the worst of the Trump impact over the next two years. But two things are clear. One is the lack of certainty and stability in what is, for Ireland, the vital economic and trade relationship between Washington and Brussels. The Turnberry deal has not settled things down.

And the other is Ireland’s exposure to short-term moves but also to longer-term policy changes in Washington and investment trends from US companies. Ireland no longer offers significant tax advantages to US firms considering new investment. And the State’s status as a big offshore production hub for US pharma will keep us in Washington’s sights.

The building tensions between Washington and Brussels risk putting all these issues front and centre again, while Ireland just wants to keep a low profile and have a quiet life.