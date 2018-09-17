Brett Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify, says lawyer

The woman who accused Donald Trump’s supreme court nominee of attempted sexual assault is willing to testify about her allegations in front of a Senate committee, her lawyer said on Monday.

Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, pinned her to a bed at a high school party, tried to undress her and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. Mr Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

On Monday, Debra Katz, who represents Ms Ford, told CNN her client is willing testify publicly about the alleged events, which Ms Ford believes took place in 1982.

The Senate judiciary committee was due to vote on Thursday about Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination, ahead of vote by the full Senate later this month. Two Republican senators, Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, who also sits on the judiciary committee, have said the vote should be delayed until the accuser can speak to senators.

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to Mr Trump in the White House, told Fox News: “This woman should not be insulted and she should not be ignored.”

Ms Ford (51) told the Washington Post that Mr Kavanaugh had attacked her when they were teenagers. Ms Ford, now a research psychologist in California, said he had pinned her to a bed at a party when she was 15 and covered her mouth.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” the Post quoted Ms Ford as saying. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Mr Kavanaugh categorically denied the allegations of an attack last week after a New Yorker article published details of the alleged incident without including the name of the accuser.

Following weeks of hearings the judiciary committee has been preparing for a vote on Thursday to advance the nomination of Mr Kavanaugh. He had appeared to be on a smooth path to entering the supreme court in October until the allegations surfaced.

The judge has been chosen by Mr Trump to fill a vacancy on the country’s highest court created by the departure of Anthony Kennedy.

Uncomfortable

On Sunday night Mr Flake, a Republican senator and member of the Senate judiciary committee, told US media outlets that he was uncomfortable proceeding with the confirmation without hearing more details about the allegations.

Earlier Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, called on Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the judiciary committee, to allow time for an inquiry into the allegations.

“Sen Grassley must postpone vote until, at a very minimum, these serious & credible allegations are thoroughly investigated,” Mr Schumer said on social media.

A spokesman for Mr Grassley said that following the revelations of Ms Ford’s identity, the chairman was working to set up a follow-up call with Mr Kavanaugh and Ms Ford ahead of Thursday’s scheduled vote.

However, Mr Flake told the Post that Mr Kavanaugh’s accuser must be heard and that a vote should not be held until the committee had a chance to hear more from Ms Ford.

Lindsey Graham, another Republican senator and judiciary committee member, said that he would gladly listen to what Ms Ford had to say if she wished to provide evidence to the committee. If so, this should happen immediately so that the process can continue as scheduled, he added.

FBI vetting

The White House has defended Mr Trump’s nominee, and on Thursday it said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had repeatedly vetted him for highly sensitive roles throughout his 25 years of public service.

Republicans have attacked Democrats over their handling of the allegations, accusing them of sitting on the information until late in the proceedings and attempting to stall the process.

An account of the alleged attack was previously detailed in a letter sent to two Democratic lawmakers earlier this year. Last week one of the recipients, Dianne Feinstein of California, said in a statement that she had received “information from an individual” concerning Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination to the supreme court.

“That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honoured that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities,” said Ms Feinstein, the highest ranking Democrat on the judiciary committee.

The FBI said in a statement on Thursday: “Upon receipt of the information on the night of September 12, we included it as part of Judge Kavanaugh’s background file, as per the standard process.” An FBI official said the bureau had not launched a criminal investigation of Mr Kavanaugh.

Ms Feinstein said in a statement on Sunday that she supported Ms Ford’s decision to share her story. “Now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee,” she said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday evening. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018