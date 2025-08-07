Irish woman found dead on New York yacht was successful entrepreneur

The Co Carlow woman found dead on a yacht in New York state was a designer and entrepreneur who left Ireland nine years ago and became very successful in the fashion business.

Martha Nolan-O’ Slatarra (33), a loungewear and swimwear designer, was from Monacurragh, Blackbog Road, close to Carlow town.

She was found unconscious on a boat at the exclusive Montauk Yacht Club in the early hours of Tuesday. The results of a preliminary examination into the cause of her death were deemed “inconclusive”, police said.

A postmortem examination “did not show evidence of violence and her final cause of death is pending further examination”, a statement from Suffolk County Police said late on Wednesday.

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra attended primary school in Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal and became a popular performer with the school band under the guidance of Sr Anna Hyland.

When younger she was a keen footballer and played with Éire Óg GAA club up to the age of 16.

A local woman who knew her as a young girl said: “Martha was always smiling and a very personable person. She was a determined young girl even back then and so many people admired her.”

Following her education in St Leo’s College Secondary School in Carlow town, Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra studied commerce in UCD and gained a MA in digital marketing from the university’s Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

It is understood that both she and her sister Jacqui moved with their mother Eleanor “Elma” Nolan from Carlow to the Dublin/Wicklow border.

Her mother’s family are a well-known and highly respected farming family.

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra worked in Ireland until 2015 before emigrating to the United States. She set up East x East, a luxury brand for sunglasses, swimwear and resort wear for men and women.

She was also director of operations at investment firm K4 Capital and ran Duper, a fashion brand. Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra kept in contact with her many Carlow-based friends. A family who moved from Bagenalstown to the US helped her set up her business in Montauk.

She lived in Manhattan’s upper east side and had recently celebrated her brand’s pop-up shop on the beach in Long Island’s Hamptons.

It is understood that her mother and her aunt Jacqui are making their way to New York.

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra was due to visit her family in Ireland this week.

Dylan Grace, originally from Ireland and who was a business partner of Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra, based in Brooklyn, New York, paid tribute to her on Instagram.

In a post with a photograph of them both he said: “We dreamed big together, laughed harder than anyone else could understand, and built so much from nothing. I’m truly blessed and grateful to have had you in my life. Love you so much Mar. Fly high girl.”

Former mayor of Carlow and Fine Gael councillor Fergal Browne said his thoughts and prayers are with Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra’s family and extended relatives.

“My sympathies are with the entire family. The death of a young woman with her life cut short and who did have years ahead of her makes this so heartbreaking.

“Martha is from a long established and highly respected farming family. It is so devastating for them all.”

A man found Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra, unconscious on the boat at Montauk Yacht Club at 12am local time on Tuesday and shouted for help. It is believed that two men on a nearby boat performed CPR on the Carlow woman.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

A police investigation into her death is being carried out by Suffolk County police detectives.

A police statement said: “East Hampton Town Police responded to a 911 call from a man reporting a woman unconscious on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club, on Star Island Road, at approximately 12am. Good Samaritans attempted to perform CPR on the woman.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As in all cases the department does not comment on individual cases,” a spokesperson said.