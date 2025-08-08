US doubles reward for arrest of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro to $50m

The US has accused Nicolás Maduro of facilitating drug trafficking to the US. Mr Maduro has denied the allegations. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/ Bloomberg

The US government has doubled a reward to $50m (€42.9m) for information leading to the arrest or conviction of president Nicolás Maduro over the Venezuelan leader’s alleged links to drug cartels.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio and attorney general Pam Bondi on Thursday announced the reward, which is largely seen as symbolic, accusing Maduro of facilitating drug trafficking to the US.

“For over a decade, Maduro has been a leader of Cártel de los Soles, which is responsible for trafficking drugs into the United States,” Mr Rubio said in a statement.

“Maduro uses foreign terrorist organisations like [Tren de Aragua], Sinaloa [cartel] and Cartel of the Suns to bring deadly drugs and violence into our country,” Ms Bondi said in a video message. She added that the justice department had seized tonnes of cocaine allegedly linked to the Venezuelan leader.

The US justice department in 2020 unsealed an indictment charging Venezuelan officials, including Mr Maduro, with narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons-related offences. Mr Maduro has denied the allegations.

The higher reward came after the Trump administration last month granted Chevron a licence to produce oil in Venezuela, a move that is likely to help alleviate the country’s dire finances and was seen as a humiliation for Rubio, who has long held a hawkish stance on Venezuela.

Chevron’s licence followed a prisoner swap last month between Washington and Caracas. Ten US citizens imprisoned in Venezuela were released, while 250 Venezuelans deported by the US to El Salvador were returned home.

Venezuela’s democratic opposition had denounced a similar licence granted to Chevron by the Biden administration as amounting to a “lifeline” to Maduro’s regime. The Trump administration allowed that licence to expire in May.

The bolívar currency has lost about 70 per cent of its value against the dollar since October, while annual inflation hit 229 per cent in May, according to the independent Venezuelan Finance Observatory.

The Venezuelan government pushed back against the bounty on Thursday.

[ The immigrant familes fleeing Trump’s US: ‘I had to pack up my little things and leave. They have painted us as criminals’Opens in new window ]

The higher reward came after the Trump administration last month granted Chevron a licence to produce oil in Venezuela. Photograph: by Federico Para/ AFP via Getty Images

“Pamela Bondi’s pathetic ‘reward’ is the most ridiculous smokescreen we have seen,” foreign minister Yván Gil wrote on Telegram.

Mr Maduro, a revolutionary socialist who inherited power when his mentor Hugo Chávez died in 2013, was sworn in for a third term in January after claiming victory in an election last year that was widely regarded as fraudulent.

Washington and many western allies recognised the opposition’s main candidate, Edmundo González, as the winner of the July election, after his party provided independently verified voting tally receipts as evidence.

On the day of Mr Maduro’s inauguration, the outgoing Biden administration increased the reward on Mr Maduro to $25m (€21.5m), from $15m (€13m) .

The Venezuelan leader launched a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the wake of the polls, arresting demonstrators, opposition figures and foreign nationals.

That repression has extended to independent economists in recent months who have published unflattering economic figures.

Mr Rubio said that Mr Maduro “has strangled democracy and grasped at power in Venezuela” and “failed to present any evidence that he had prevailed” in the 2024 elections. The US “does not recognise him as the president of Venezuela”, he added. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025