Typhoon Mangkhut lashes southern China

Four people have died in southern China after the world’s most ferocious storm this year, Typhoon Mangkhut, lashed the province of Guangdong, with winds of 230km/h recorded and more than three million people evacuated as the storm made its way from Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Hopes were fading for dozens of miners in Itogon in Benguet province in the Philippines who were trapped by the deluge. Thirty-three miners, mostly gold miners, have been confirmed dead and 29 are missing. Altogether, 65 people are confirmed dead in the Philippines so far and there are fears the death toll could go above 100.

Mangkhut made landfall at Jiangmen city at about 5pm on Sunday in southern China after wreaking havoc in Hong Kong and Macau.

The storm brought several cities in the Pearl Delta nearly to a standstill and 49,000 fishing boats were called back into port as waves more than three meters high lashed the coastline. The storm is now making its way inland towards Guizhou, Chongqing and Yunnan provinces.

Disaster relief authorities said three people in the provincial capital Guangzhou were killed by falling trees and another person died after being struck by building materials in the city of Dongguan.

In Hong Kong, the typhoon warning was lowered and people started to pick up the pieces, with businesses and offices reopening. There were startling pictures on social media of swaying buildings, collapsed scaffolding, fallen trees and major flooding.

There were power outages throughout the Pearl River Delta. In Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, 120,000 households were without power for hours.

Hong Kong Observatory said it was the most powerful storm since records began in 1946. Nine hundred flights out of Hong Kong International Airport were cancelled.

In Macau, the casinos were ordered to close for the first time.