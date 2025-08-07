Former Superman actor Dean Cain to become Ice agent to support Trump’s anti-immigration agenda

Dean Cain who played Superman opposite Teri Hatcher in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in the 1990s. Photograph: Timothy White/Disney

Former Superman actor Dean Cain has announced he has signed up to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) to support US president Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda.

The federal law enforcement agency has aggressively ramped up immigration raids since Trump’s return to the White House and was recently awarded $75 billion (€64.1 billion) in extra funding as part of his “Big Beautiful Bill”, which includes billions for hiring an additional 10,000 Ice agents by 2029.

Speaking on Fox News on Wednesday night, Cain told host Jesse Watters that he decided to join Ice after sharing one of their recruitment videos on his Instagram account on Tuesday, which Watters had spoken about on his show.

“I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer – I wasn’t part of Ice, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy,” Cain told Watters on Wednesday. “So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at Ice, and I will be sworn in as an Ice agent, ASAP.”

Asked what inspired him to join, Cain said: “This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing.

“We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, president Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”

Cain, who played Superman opposite Teri Hatcher in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in the 1990s, said he hoped others would join him. “I’m stepping up,” he said. “Hopefully, a whole bunch of other former officers, former Ice agents, will step up and we’ll meet those recruitment goals immediately, and we’ll help protect this country.”

Ice has been conducting unprecedented immigration raids across the US since Trump was re-elected and now aims for 3,000 minimum arrests a day. The raids have seen undocumented people, residents with protected legal status, and even American citizens pulled off the streets and thrown into a deportation system that increasingly does not respect due process.

Ice’s actions have sparked protests across the US, with the Trump administration jailing and prosecuting protesters, as well as civilians who film and object to Ice arrests.

Cain recently made headlines for calling the latest Superman film “woke”, after director James Gunn described the character as an immigrant. Cain told TMZ: “How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times?”

“We know Superman is an immigrant – he’s a freaking alien … The ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly,” he said. “But there are rules … There have to be limits, because we can’t have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits.” – Guardian