Man charged over ramming of car at armed Garda checkpoint in Cork

A man (28) has been charged and remanded in custody after two gardaí had their vehicle rammed by a car at an armed Garda checkpoint in Co Cork.

Andrew Cash, a father of two with an address at Harper’s Lane, Portlaoise, Co Laois, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Wednesday evening and was charged with two offences arising out of the incident

Mr Cash was charged with the endangerment of two members of the armed Regional Support unit when their vehicle was rammed at a Garda checkpoint at Carhoo, Old Mallow Road in Cork on May 11th, 2018.

He was also charged with causing criminal damage of almost €20,000 to a Garda vehicle in the same incident on the outskirts of Cork.

Det Sgt Niall O’Connell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to both charges in respect of Mr Cash, and he told the court Mr Cash made no reply to either charge after caution.

Det Insp Danny Coholan said gardaí were seeking a remand in custody and Det Sgt O’Connell said gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges and the strength of the evidence tying Mr Cash to the charges.

He said the State would allege Mr Cash was seen and identified by gardaí driving a black Saab that pulled up to a Garda checkpoint on the Old Mallow Road at around 3.30pm.

He said the State would allege Mr Cash reversed the Saab into a parked car occupied by a civilian before ramming the Garda Regional Support unit and then taking off at speed for Carrignavar.

Det Sgt O’Connell said gardaí were also objecting to bail because they believed that Mr Cash, who had spent the past two years or so in the UK, would commit further crime if granted bail by the court.

Mr Cash told his barrister, Paula McCarthy BL, he had been living in the UK for the past two years but that he had presented himself at Charleville Garda Station on Monday and would abide by any bail conditions.

He said that he was willing to reside at his home address in Portlaoise, sign on daily at his local Garda station, abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew and give gardaí his mobile phone number so they could contact him at any time.

“I can assure you that I will turn up in court to answer these charges if I’m granted bail,” said Mr Cash who indicated he was also willing to surrender his passport to gardaí if so required by the court.

However, Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Mr Cash in custody to appear again on March 4th. The judge granted him free legal aid after hearing he was neither working nor receiving social welfare since his return from the UK.