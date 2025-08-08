Tommy Fleetwood fires second round 64 to take commanding lead at FedEx St Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood of England watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty

Maybe Tommy Fleetwood is about to crack the code, after the Englishman – who has yet to win on the PGA Tour – fired a superb second round 64 to claim the midway lead on 13-under-par 127 in the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Competing in his 162nd career event on the PGA Tour, Fleetwood – who agonisingly lost out to Keegan Bradley in last month’s Travelers tournament – moved closer to finally achieving a win on the US circuit with a round of seven birdies and a lone bogey, which came on his finishing hole where his drive on the 18th found a fairway bunker.

In temperatures approach 40 degrees, Fleetwood got on hot streaks on both sides: he ran off a hat-trick of birdies from the second to the fourth and then produced four-in-a-row coming home, from the 13th to the 16th to claim a four-shot clubhouse lead over Collin Morikawa.

“For the most part I’ve been very good off the tee, put myself in position to have a go at the course. My iron play has been good and solid, and I’ve rolled the ball well. The greens are really true and I’ve had a nice eye on the greens and good reads and rolling it well. I think still you’ve got to focus on the good stuff and try and keep that going.

“I’m happy to put myself in with a chance over the weekend. I think that’s exactly where you want to be and keep testing yourself. It hasn’t happened for me yet out on the PGA TOUR, but I would much rather be up there and not quite get it done than not there at all, and who knows, maybe this weekend is the weekend. We’ll see,” said Fleetwood.

In the Nexo Open on the DP World Tour at Trump International Aberdeen, Scotland’s Grant Forrest shot a course record 66 for a midway total of seven-under-par 137 to claim a one-stroke lead over England’s Jordan Smith.

Conor Purcell, the only Irish player in the field, carded a 72 for 145 to lie in tied-25th headed into the weekend.

In the Irish Challenge at Killeen Castle on the Hotelplanner Tour, American Matt Sharpstene – looking for his maiden win on the circuit formerly known as the Challenge Tour – shot a 66 for seven-under-par 137 to hold a one-stroke lead over Oihan Guillamoundeguy and Stefano Mazzoli through 36 holes.

Jonny Caldwell (72 for 142 in tied-17th) was best of the Irish with Alex Maguire and Robert Moran (143, tied-26th), Liam Nolan (144, tied-41st) and Max Kennedy, Paul McBride, Jack Madden and Liam Grehan (145, tied-57th) also surviving the cut into the weekend.

On the Ladies European Tour, Germany’s Laura Fuenfstueck and Virgin Island’s Alexandra Swayne shared the first round lead after opening rounds of six-under-par 67 in the PIF London tournament at The Centurion Club. Annabel Wilson, with a 71 (tied-15th) was the best of the Irish players competing.