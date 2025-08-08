Netherlands win Aga Khan as Ireland finish third in Nations Cup

Ireland have finished third in the home Nations Cup for the award of the Aga Khan Trophy.

Michael Blake’s men made it three podiums on the spin at the RDS since their win in 2022, a total of four faults placing the team third behind winner the Netherlands and Germany.

They were just pipped for second on time after Ireland and Germany both only had one pole down across their scoring rounds, and it all came down to whether Harrie Smolders and Isis could keep their cool and deliver a flawless final round to give the orange jackets the win.

Tom Wachman and Seamus Hughes Kennedy showed coolness beyond their tender years with double clears each, while Cian O’Connor and Denis Lynch kept the ship steady - the Irish just falling short at the death.

Blake said: “We tried really, really hard and the lads were phenomenal. Seamus and Tom having double clears on their Aga Khan debut shows just how good they are.

“We were up against very strong teams out there. You look at the strength of the Germans, who we were level with on four faults, and it was an extremely good American team who finished behind us - that makes the result that bit better, even though we’re disappointed not to win.

“You would have to be pleased, we’re creating depth that a lot of other nations don’t have, and eventually depth is going to pay off.

“If you look at it, zero is what is needed to win five-star Nations Cups - that’s how we won our two earlier this year and that’s what won here today. We made very few mistakes today but it was the mistakes that cost us. Nonetheless, I’m very proud.”

Ireland’s Seamus Hughes Kennedy. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Lynch and Vistogrand, Ireland’s pathfinders, were first in for Blake’s side and came home with four faults, the best score of those who had jumped at that point, with a foot in the water doing the damage.

That just meant there was the slightest hint of urgency for Wachman and Tabasco De Toxandria Z after Aaron Vale and Styles had jumped clear for the defending champions the United States.

Following final instructions from his coach and teammate O’Connor, Wachman, on his Aga Khan debut, was ice cool and delivered a perfect round of jumping for Ireland’s first clear of the afternoon.

Nerveless and fearless Seamus Hughes Kennedy kept the Irish right in the thick of things as Ireland’s third combination, delivering another clear for Blake’s team.

After his round, Hughes Kennedy said: “Obviously that was great. Having seen Tom going clear before me and Denis being unlucky with a foot in the water I knew that I needed a clear to keep our score low.

“Rocky jumped brilliant, it’s an excellent course made by Alan Wade in a big grass ring. To say I’ve jumped clear in an Aga Khan is great but now I want a double clear.

“Everything went to plan, it rode the way the we planned and there were no major surprises. Fingers crossed for the same again next time.”

O’Connor and Bentley De Sury, as Ireland’s anchors, knew a clear would have Ireland on a perfect score at the break but one pole down didn’t add to the total and there was precious little in it after round one.

With Ireland in fourth position at the break, Lynch and Vistogrand returned to the fray and, as they did in their first foray, came home with a four-fault score.

There was no immediate damage as both first-line combinations for USA and the Netherlands had eight faults each, with the door still open for the home side.

The young guns, Wachman and Hughes Kennedy, stole the show and sent the RDS into raptures with a pair of double clear rounds as Ireland remained just a pole behind leaders the Netherlands with the anchors to come - high stakes, especially with the Dutch clinging onto a discard eight from pathfinder Frank Schuttert and Isis.

O’Connor had no option if Ireland were to stay in the competition with any chance of a jump-off - clear or bust - and the Meathman delivered.

His flawless round guaranteed a podium for Ireland but a pole down was needed from the Dutch to force a jump-off. There was no mistake from Harrie Smolders and Mr Tac as they jumped double clear to finish on a zero score to take the Aga Khan Trophy back to the Netherlands.