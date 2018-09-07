John Mulcahy, publisher of ‘the Phoenix’, dies aged 86

John Mulcahy, one of Ireland’s leading publishers for almost five decades and the owner of magazines including the Phoenix and the Irish Arts Review, has died in Dublin aged 86.

Mr Mulcahy also sat on the board of the National Gallery of Ireland and was an accomplished author.

He had been ill for over a year and his last edition of the quarterly Arts Review was published this week.

He was born in 1932 in Perth but grew up in Ireland after being brought to Ireland in at the age of three following the death of his father who was 33 when he died.

His family settled in Ballinakill, Co Laois and he was sent to Clongowes Wood College before studying economics and history in Trinity College.

After he graduated he travelled to Canada where he worked first for an investment management company and then as a columnist for the Montreal Financial Times.

He married his wife Nuala O’Farrell in New York in 1957 and the couple returned to Ireland in the 1960s.

He acquired Hibernia Magazine in 1968 which ultimately morphed into the Sunday Tribune in 1981 although he was not involved in the newspaper’s short-lived first iteration for long.

John Mulcahy at home in Ranelagh with his dog Bonnie in 2009. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times

Instead, he turned his attention to the satirical Phoenix Magazine which he launched in 1983 with Mr Mulcahy acting as owner and editor for many years. He was also the voice Goldhawk on radio adds broadcast for decades.

In the early 1990s he founded a magazine in London called the Digger.

In 2002 he added the Irish Arts Review to his portfolio and six years later was appointed to the board of the National Gallery.

Mr Mulcahy is survived by wife Nuala and seven children, Nick, Michael, Stephen, Brigid, Jack, Hugh and Aengus.

He was predeceased by his daughter Natasha.