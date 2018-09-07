Harvest Moon recalls batch of hummus over bacteria

Harvest Moon Foods is recalling a batch of Harvest Moon Natural Hummus due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has said.

Listeria monocytogenes is the species of bacteria that causes the infection listeriosis.

The batch in question is: Harvest Moon Natural Hummus; pack size: 180g, Best before date: 16/09/2018; country of origin: Ireland.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the implicated batch.