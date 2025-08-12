Up to 1,000 trout killed in Cork’s Blackwater as inspectors investigate possible fungal outbreak

Affected fish at the scene of the incident in Co Cork. Photograph: Inland Fisheries Ireland

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has launched an investigation into a possible fungal infection outbreak that may have killed up to 1,000 brown trout in the River Blackwater in north Cork.

According to IFI, its inspectors are currently assessing the impacted area, which spans an 8km stretch of the river between Roskeen Bridge near Lombardstown all the way downstream to Mallow town.

“IFI is investigating how a potential disease outbreak may have occurred. Investigations, at this stage, have not yielded evidence of pollution,” said IFI, adding that it is continuing to monitor and assess the river to try to identify the cause.

“Water levels are very low in the River Blackwater at Mallow, and water temperatures have been recorded between 17 and 19 degrees. Freshwater fish are vulnerable to low water levels and high temperatures.”

IFI said it was liaising with Uisce Éireann, the Environmental Protection Agency and Cork County Council, all of whom have had staff on the river throughout the day. Marine Institute staff are supporting IFI and are undertaking sampling to identify the possible infection.

“IFI urges anglers to refrain from fishing in the affected stretch of river. They are also being asked to wash, clean and dry all equipment, and to avoid crossing catchments with tackle to minimise the risk of spreading any possible infection.”

It added that inspections of the Allow and minor Awbeg rivers, two tributaries of the Blackwater, have not detected incidences of infected or dead trout. The IFI has appealed to people to report any fish kills or suspected water pollution to its 24-hour confidential phoneline, 0818 34 74 24.