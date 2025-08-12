Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for three counties amid warm weather

Swimmers enjoying the weather in Sandycove, Co Dublin. File image. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwest Ireland on Wednesday with the potential even for lightning damage.

Met Éireann issued the status yellow alert – the least severe category – for counties Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Covering 3pm to 9pm, forecasters say conditions could bring localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions, and even signalled the possibility of damage from lightning.

The brief and limited disruption jars with what has been otherwise summery weather. Tuesday was due to be the warmest day of what is shaping up to be a hot, humid and sunny week in Ireland.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 22 and 28 degrees, with widespread sunshine and a light easterly breeze, Met Éireann said.

There is a possibility of showers developing in the southwest, but temperatures will not drop below 12 to 16 degrees across the country.

Wednesday will be another warm and humid day with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees.

There will, however, be showers pushing up from the south, with some thunderstorms possible, before clearing overnight.

Thursday is forecast to have a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers and highest temperatures between 21 and 25 degrees.

Indications for the weekend suggest it will continue to be warm with temperatures generally in the low to mid-20s.

“Plenty of dry weather is likely, too, though further showers are possible at times,” Met Éireann said.