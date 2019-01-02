Irish Rail recruiting 100 drivers over next four years

Iarnród Éireann is launching its first external recruitment programme for train drivers.

The company is looking for approximately 100 drivers over the next four years, and is keen to recruit female drivers.

Irish Rail spokeswoman Jane Cregan said there are only four female train drivers out of a current total of 500 in Iarnród Éireann.

Ms Cregan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland the company has tried “very hard” to recruit women internally to driving and other positions. She said the company has recently recruited some female apprentices.

“It’s something that we very much want to grow within our business, but unfortunately not very many women apply to take on these roles,” she said.

Irish Rail said the recruitment drive is to ensure it can meet current growth in demand and replace retiring colleagues.

“Investment in the network under the National Development Plan will see significant growth in service levels with drivers needed to deliver this expansion,” a statement from the company said.

Drivers’ salaries start at € 45,000, going up to € 57,000 on a 10-year scale.

Applicants must meet European Train Driver Licensing requirements with a minimum of nine years full-time education and must be over the age of 20.

Jim Meade, chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, said: “Iarnród Éireann is a dynamic organisation, which offers excellent progression opportunities.

“With the planned expansion of services as part of the National Development plan, it is an exciting time to become part of a growing organisation.”