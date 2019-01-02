Luas green line passengers facing delays as some trams rerouted

A number of trams on the Luas green line have needed to be rerouted and the destination changed, after a passenger fell ill on Wednesday morning.

A passenger became ill on a tram at Milltown earlier and required assistance from the emergency services.

Luas Customer Care said green line services are operating with delays of between 15 and 20 minutes with the destination of some trams changed.

The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

All red line services are operating normally.