Teenager who died following New Year’s Eve road incident is named

A 16-year-old secondary school student who died following a New Year’s Eve Co Cork road incident was on Wednesday named as Róisín Mae O’Donovan.

Róisín was fatally injured when struck by a car on Main Street, Ballincollig at about 7.45pm on Monday. She was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital on Tuesday evening. The driver of the car was uninjured but was treated for shock.

“A bright light has gone out,” said local Fianna Fáil Councillor Daithí O’Donnabháin. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the transition year student after their “traumatic 24-36 hours.”

“I understand she was a transition year student in Ballincollig Community School who was either going to or from her grandparents. Your thoughts go out to the family at this time of heartache. It is dreadful. Our prayers are with the family. A loss at this time of year. It is heart breaking.”

Cllr O’Donnabháin said the girl was very involved in the community.

Ballincollig parish priest, Fr George O’Mahony, said Róisín’s family were in the thoughts and prayers of the parish.

Róisín lived at Ivy Circle, Muskerry Estate in the town. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Carroll, father, James O’Donovan, sister Chloe and grandparents.

Her removal takes place at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Friday with funeral on Saturday morning at the Church of St Mary and St John.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200.

The teenager’s death brings the number of people killed on the State’s roads in 2018 to 150. The number is the lowest annual figure for road deaths since records began in 1959.This represents six fewer fatalities than in 2017, the previous record low.