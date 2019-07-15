Dubliners can now use app to check if trucks have permit to drive in city

Members of the public can now download a smartphone app that allows them to report heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) for driving in central Dublin without having a valid permit to do so.

The HGV Permit Checker enables the public and gardaí to see if vehicles with five or more axles are entitled to be in the city or are breaching a ban introduced more than a decade ago.

Shortly after the opening of the Dublin Port Tunnel trucks with five axles or more were prohibited from passing through a city centre cordon, roughly bounded by the two canals, in an attempt to improve traffic flow and the environment in central Dublin. There is a prohibition on these vehicles travelling within the cordon between 7am and 7pm daily.

A limited permit for vehicles that breach the rule but need to load/unload within the city is available for €10. Dublin City Council says it issues an average of 80 such permits a day. HGV drivers who enter the designated area without a valid permit can be fined €800.

Brendan O’Brien, Dublin City Council’s head of technical services, said the HGV cordon had been “very successful” over the last 12 years but there were will still locations “where trucks are coming in that don’t have permits”.

“We could put in an extensive camera network throughout the city but we’ll never cover every single road,” he said.

Data

“We’re part of an EU project called Be-Good which is all about opening up public data and making it available to the public. So we’ve opened up the data about what truck has a permit and the public are being invited then to use it and to help us with the overall enforcement which is good for everybody.”

An Garda Síochána is to work with the council to develop “heat maps” of problematic areas and will target these, said Tom Murphy, An Garda Síochána’s acting chief superintendent for Dublin Metropolitan Region Traffic.

He said that since there had been an increase in construction work around the city and he saw “a lot of 5 axle trucks, cement lorries and that around” and that he would like to be able to check whether they have the permits or not.

“Heretofore, the problem we had was that when we checked with our own communications whether a truck had a or a permit or not, if we got it back negative and pulled over the truck they would have had the facility to apply for the permit and it was issued immediately,” he said. “This new app has a built in delay so when we check the truck and pull them over, they won’t have that facility anymore and they face prosecution.”