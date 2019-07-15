Fire at library construction site in Tallaght

Gardaí are investigating a fire at the construction site of a new library in west Dublin over the weekend.

The fire occurred at the site on the Castletymon Road in Tallaght at 9.30pm on Sunday. A number of vehicles and portable cabins were damaged. Dublin Fire Brigade said two fire engines attended the scene.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing into an incident of “suspected criminal damage by fire”. No arrests have been made.

Castletymon Library closed in late 2017 for the construction of a new “state of the art public library”, according to South Dublin County Council.

The new library was due to reopen at the end of this year/early 2020.