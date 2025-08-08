Residential landlord Ires sells 16 apartments for €6.6m

Ires Reit, Ireland’s largest private residential landlord, sold 16 apartments in its portfolio in the first half of the year for €6.6 million, at a €1.5 million gain compared to the properties’ book value.

The profits contributed to a 9.5 per cent jump in adjusted earnings to 16 million in the first half of 2025, the Dublin-listed company announced in its half-year results on Friday morning, despite a decline in rental revenues.

Ires chief executive Eddie Byrne said the company had achieved “in excess of 25 per cent premium to book value” for the 16 apartments.

The sale is part of a capital recycling programme announced last year, through which the company intends to sell a total of 315 units over three to five years.

Ires has now sold some 57 unwanted apartments since last year and is on track to sell 50 in 2025 alone, it said.

