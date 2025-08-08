Business

Residential landlord Ires sells 16 apartments for €6.6m

Dublin-listed company intends to sell 315 units over three to five years

Eddie Byrne, chief executive of Ires Reit. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni
Eddie Byrne, chief executive of Ires Reit. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni
Ian Curran
Fri Aug 08 2025 - 08:03

Ires Reit, Ireland’s largest private residential landlord, sold 16 apartments in its portfolio in the first half of the year for €6.6 million, at a €1.5 million gain compared to the properties’ book value.

The profits contributed to a 9.5 per cent jump in adjusted earnings to 16 million in the first half of 2025, the Dublin-listed company announced in its half-year results on Friday morning, despite a decline in rental revenues.

Ires chief executive Eddie Byrne said the company had achieved “in excess of 25 per cent premium to book value” for the 16 apartments.

The sale is part of a capital recycling programme announced last year, through which the company intends to sell a total of 315 units over three to five years.

READ MORE

Tariffs on EU imports could result in 25,000 job losses in US, Trump is told

Ireland’s biggest cash manager who has endured 200 armed robberies and a tiger kidnapping

Irish exporters ‘told to shut their mouths’ over Trump tariffs

Heat It Pro review: This hot gadget promises to relieve insect stings and bites

Ires has now sold some 57 unwanted apartments since last year and is on track to sell 50 in 2025 alone, it said.

How much do landlords in Ireland really earn? You might be surprised ]

More to follow...

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning