Kingspan plans €650m share buy back as half year revenues rise 8% to €4.5bn

Cavan-based insulation specialist Kingspan grew revenues 8 per cent out to €4.5 billion in the first half of the year as it generated record revenues.

The group, which is led by Gene Murtagh, saw trading profit rise 5 per cent to €443 million, while earnings per share hit 172 cent.

It proposes to pay an interim dividend of 26.3 cent per share in line with its 2024 interim payment. It also announced a share buyback of €650 million, which started on Friday and will end no later than July 31st, 2027.

Its profit after tax was €334.2 million, which was up from €310.2 million in the first half of last year.

“This was a record revenue and trading profit performance, despite the persistently unforgiving economic backdrop that prevails almost everywhere we operate,” the company said in a note to investors on Friday.

Its trading margin was 9.8 per cent, which was down from 10.1 per cent during the same period last year.

The company deployed €398.2 million of capital in the six-month period, made up of €246.4 million in acquisitions and €151.8 million on capital expenditure projects.

The lion’s share of the acquisition investment related to an earn-out on the acquisition of a 51 per cent controlling stake in Steico last year, plus the acquisition of an additional 10 per cent this year.

Kingspan also increased its controlling stake in Nordic Waterproofing to 99 per cent and completed its delisting, something it described as “a highly strategic piece of our longer-term building envelope strategy in Europe”.

The company described the operating environment as “tough”, noting it “has been for some time”, and added it does not expect that to change “any time soon”.

“All of our investment decisions, whether that’s advancing in some markets or geographies, or temporarily easing others, are being taken with this in mind,” it said.

“At a macro level, it is reasonable to think that Europe may offer more attractive scope in the near term given the relatively low base level of activity.

“The US remains firmly in our focus for the medium and longer term as we advance industry penetration and grow our share through innovation.”

Mr Murtagh said the company endured “a slow start” to 2025, but said he was pleased with the group’s performance “despite geopolitical uncertainty in the period”.

He said the group has a strong order book and a “promising” innovation pipeline as it enters the second half of the year.

“Activity levels have firmed as the year progressed and conditions remain relatively stable, albeit with outlook varying by market and segment and supported by continuing structural growth opportunities,” he said.

“At a macro level, we expect Europe and Latin America to offer more attractive scope in the near term with the US delivering over the medium and longer term as we advance industry penetration and grow our share through innovation.”

In the round, he said the group expects to deliver a full year trading profit of approximately €950 million, which would be 5 per cent ahead of 2024.

The company also expects to have delivered a 63 per cent reduction in group greenhouse gas emissions relative to 2020 by the end of the year, as well as to source 60 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable sources.